Roane County, WV

Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff

By Amanda Barren
 4 days ago

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia.

According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning.

Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with the sheriff’s department for 17 years.

“It’s an honor to have been selected as Roane County’s Sheriff. I look forward to serving the community to the best of my abilities,” Dever told 13 News.

He will fill the unexpired term of former Roane County Sheriff Brian Hickman. That term expires at the end of 2024.

Hickman resigned in October .

