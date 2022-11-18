Read full article on original website
Oregon Area Cares shines in national conversation on youth drug misuse
The Oregon Area Cares Community Coalition (OAC) began in 2009 with a hopeful vision: healthy, alcohol- and drug-free youth in the Oregon School District (OSD). Thirteen years later, the work of a conglomeration of parents, kids, business owners, law enforcement agencies, faith organizations, health care professionals and more has received national recognition.
