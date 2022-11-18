Read full article on original website
How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine
Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
US students lost decades of progress in math, reading. Could this strategy be the solution?
Joi Mitchell fell into tutoring largely by accident, but in retrospect it all makes sense. The 27-year-old grew up in a family of educators in Chicago. After college, where she majored in business administration, some of her roles involved mentoring teens. When she saw an Instagram ad recruiting tutors for...
Reviewing reviews: 'Top reviews' can help sway shoppers, but there are limits
Although featured—or top—reviews on e-commerce sites can help cut down on information overload for customers trying to make purchasing decisions, too many such top reviews can pose an overload of their own, according to researchers. In a study of products and product reviews on online retail giant Amazon,...
How to design clean energy subsidies that work—without wasting money on free riders
The planet is heating up as greenhouse gas emissions rise, contributing to extreme heat waves and once-unimaginable flooding. Yet despite the risks, countries' policies are not on track to keep global warming in check. The problem isn't a lack of technology. The International Energy Agency recently released a detailed analysis...
Secretion secrets revealed: Pathogen effector characterization for a devastating plant disease
Sometimes the most niche plant pathogens pack the greatest punch. Such is the case for the Florida citrus industry, which has seen a 70% decline in its orange production since the introduction of Huanglongbing (citrus greening) in 2005. This disease is caused by the bacteria Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus, which spreads...
Health or jobs: Peruvian mining town at a crossroads
The Peruvian mining city of La Oroya, one of the most polluted places in the world, is seeking to reopen a heavy metal smelter that poisoned residents for almost a century. The Andean city, situated in a high-altitude valley at 3,750 meters (12,300 feet), is a grey, desolate place. Small...
Popular strategies for reducing gasoline use aren't getting a chance to work
Around the world, governments have widely attempted two strategies meant to reduce the use of gasoline by making it more expensive. One is implementing taxes in order to raise the price that consumers pay at the pump; the other is cutting back on the longstanding subsidies that governments have provided to producers, with the goal of making gas more costly for companies to sell.
It is still too early to use artificial intelligence for criminal justice, claims new paper
Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape our world in countless ways and in almost every field. This includes the criminal justice system. Algorithm-based, data-driven decision-making is being increasingly used in pre-trial risk assessments in the United States as a tool to calculate a defendant's risk of reoffending. Proponents argue that this removes inherent bias present in criminal justice figures such as police, judges or prosecutors.
Voter suppression: How democracies around the world are using new rules to make it harder to vote
Attempts to stop voters getting to polling stations, increase waiting times to place a ballot or add restrictions on who can vote are becoming issues in democracies around the world. Techniques vary, but the intention is the same—to make voting more difficult. In the recent U.S. midterm elections, lines at...
Mapping Lyme disease across western North America
Tick bites transmit Lyme disease. But even knowing where these ticks live doesn't necessarily mean you can predict the disease in humans. It's only one part of a broader picture which includes human behavior and the habits of the parasite's carriers. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara have discovered that the...
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan
President Joe Biden said the extension will give “the Supreme Court time to hear the case in its current term.” The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
