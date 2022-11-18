ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine

Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
NEVADA STATE
Phys.org

Reviewing reviews: 'Top reviews' can help sway shoppers, but there are limits

Although featured—or top—reviews on e-commerce sites can help cut down on information overload for customers trying to make purchasing decisions, too many such top reviews can pose an overload of their own, according to researchers. In a study of products and product reviews on online retail giant Amazon,...
Phys.org

How to design clean energy subsidies that work—without wasting money on free riders

The planet is heating up as greenhouse gas emissions rise, contributing to extreme heat waves and once-unimaginable flooding. Yet despite the risks, countries' policies are not on track to keep global warming in check. The problem isn't a lack of technology. The International Energy Agency recently released a detailed analysis...
Phys.org

Health or jobs: Peruvian mining town at a crossroads

The Peruvian mining city of La Oroya, one of the most polluted places in the world, is seeking to reopen a heavy metal smelter that poisoned residents for almost a century. The Andean city, situated in a high-altitude valley at 3,750 meters (12,300 feet), is a grey, desolate place. Small...
Phys.org

Popular strategies for reducing gasoline use aren't getting a chance to work

Around the world, governments have widely attempted two strategies meant to reduce the use of gasoline by making it more expensive. One is implementing taxes in order to raise the price that consumers pay at the pump; the other is cutting back on the longstanding subsidies that governments have provided to producers, with the goal of making gas more costly for companies to sell.
Phys.org

It is still too early to use artificial intelligence for criminal justice, claims new paper

Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape our world in countless ways and in almost every field. This includes the criminal justice system. Algorithm-based, data-driven decision-making is being increasingly used in pre-trial risk assessments in the United States as a tool to calculate a defendant's risk of reoffending. Proponents argue that this removes inherent bias present in criminal justice figures such as police, judges or prosecutors.
Phys.org

Mapping Lyme disease across western North America

Tick bites transmit Lyme disease. But even knowing where these ticks live doesn't necessarily mean you can predict the disease in humans. It's only one part of a broader picture which includes human behavior and the habits of the parasite's carriers. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara have discovered that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

