WNYT
Princetown homicide investigation leads police to Schenectady home
A homicide on Reynolds Road in Princetown led police to a scene about 20 minutes away in the city of Schenectady, where police were waiting for a search warrant at 40 Union Avenue. A law enforcement source tells NewsChannel 13 it’s the home of a suspect. There is crime...
Teens, 13, arrested in graffiti and vandalism at Latham school
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the graffiti and vandalism at Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham on October 29. Both suspects are 13 years old, say police. They don’t live in Colonie and have no connection to any North Colonie schools, but were visiting someone who lives near the school at the time.
Columbia County crash kills 2
Two college students, driving home for the Thanksgiving Day break, are killed in a head-on crash. The driver of that car remains hospitalized. The crash happened Friday night on route 9h in the town of Ghent. The Columbia County sheriff’s department says 19 year old Michael Shepherd was driving with...
Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run
A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
Two people found dead in Sch'dy County home; State Police: "homicide by firearm"
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in their Duanesburg/Princetown home, according to the State Police. Police confirm that it is a double homicide and that a firearm was used at a home off Reynolds Road. Police say they do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Troy felon charged after car chase for alleged ammunition possession
A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Lake George man charged with strangulation, assault
A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a "violent physical altercation" with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges.
Police find missing Troy 13-year-old
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Francis Jett. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 17 leaving Knickerbocker Middle School walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh.
Police: Albany chase suspect caught just before jumping off parking garage
A traffic stop turned into a wild chase on Sunday. The suspect was about to jump off a parking garage roof when he was caught, investigators say. Jimmy Lindor, 33, was stopped for traffic violations. Police say Lindor drove off, and hit a bus stop station at the corner of...
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
CLARKSVILLE – There was no shortage of volunteers at the Albany County Sheriff’s annual Thanksgiving meal operation. They started cooking early Tuesday morning and more people joined in to arrange the meals and pack them up. “This is awesome, so I reached out to Old World Provisions, they...
