Albany, NY

WNYT

Teens, 13, arrested in graffiti and vandalism at Latham school

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the graffiti and vandalism at Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham on October 29. Both suspects are 13 years old, say police. They don’t live in Colonie and have no connection to any North Colonie schools, but were visiting someone who lives near the school at the time.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Columbia County crash kills 2

Two college students, driving home for the Thanksgiving Day break, are killed in a head-on crash. The driver of that car remains hospitalized. The crash happened Friday night on route 9h in the town of Ghent. The Columbia County sheriff’s department says 19 year old Michael Shepherd was driving with...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Albany hit-and-run

A man is now charged in the hit-and-run death of Tanisha Brathwaite. Nsikak Okure, 34, appeared in court on Monday morning. Braithwaite, 31, was killed in September at the corner of Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. With his attorneys by his side, Okure pleaded not guilty to an 11...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Off-duty Vermont officer shot by Saratoga Springs police

An off-duty police officer from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs. It happened near Wheatfields, a restaurant on Broadway near the intersection of Caroline Street, around 3 a.m. Sunday. “Outside of a training exercise, or putting down a rabid animal, this is the first time in 26 years...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police find missing Troy 13-year-old

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is searching for 13-year-old Francis Jett. She was reportedly last seen on Thursday, November 17 leaving Knickerbocker Middle School walking north on 107th Street in Lansingburgh.
TROY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

