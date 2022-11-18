ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
IGN

PlayStation Black Friday Deals Have Officially Started: Today's Best PS5 Offers

Black Friday sales have officially kicked off for PlayStation owners across all retailers, and there's already an absolute slew of impressive deals to check out. This includes huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PlayStation Plus memberships, games, headsets, and plenty more, so check out all our favourite PS5 Black Friday deals just below here.
ZDNet

15+ early Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for as low as $129

It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
TechRadar

Want a cheap KitchenAid mixer? You can $200 in this year's best Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a Black Friday KitchenAid deal, then look no further than Best Buy's Black Friday sale, as right now you can save big on one of the brand's most impressive stand mixers: the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus. You can currently nab the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer...
ZDNet

Black Friday monitor deal: Get LG's 24-inch FHD gaming display for $109

Black Friday is almost here. The annual sales event will include steep discounts on everything from laptops to home appliances, and it always features gaming equipment and accessories. We've been scouring the market for the best deals, and right now the LG 24-inch UltraGear FHD Gaming Monitor is 45% off at Walmart. That means you will only pay $109 while supplies last.
TechRadar

Walmart PS5 restock confirmed for Black Friday - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced that it will hold four PS5 restock events in November. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to get Sony's latest console in the sales during the Black Friday deals event then this will be your best chance yet. It all starts today, November 17, with the...
Kearney Hub

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

This year’s Black Friday will be similar to last year’s, but many stores are starting their sales earlier and major retailers will be adding additional deals to their websites on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Jon Vincent, founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com and a national expert on Black Friday deals, gives us tips on how to navigate shopping this year.
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday fitness deals: Lululemon's smart mirror is 50% off

As temperatures drop this winter, many of us prefer to exercise indoors, but you don't need to worry about losing fitness progress this holiday season. There are plenty of great fitness devices that can reinvigorate your home gym routine (and help you stay excited about it). Fitness equipment can get...
Cheddar News

Hearing Aids and E-Bikes Boost Sales for Best Buy as Electronics Sink

"Demand for big-ticket electronic items is falling but easing supply chain issues are helping retailers such as Best Buy stay flexible as they head into an uncertain holiday season. As Best Buy CEO Corie Barry put it in a Tuesday earnings call, the impact of the macroeconomic situation on consumers is "uneven and unsettled.""Each customer is making trade-offs, especially with the significant impact of inflation on the basics like food, fuel, and lodging," she said. "Across consumers, we can also see that savings are being drawn down, and credit usage is going up. And value clearly matters to everyone."Despite these headwinds,...

