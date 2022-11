Texas became the first state to adopt an official state hat, and naturally, it was the cowboy hat. Worn by presidents, lesser politicians, Texas state highway troopers, country and rock stars, barrel-racing cowgirls, villain J.R. Ewing of the television show Dallas, and even real-life ranching icons, like Big Bend’s Hallie Stillwell and Albany’s Watt Matthews.

