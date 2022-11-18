Read full article on original website
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Jimbo Fisher jabs continue at empty Kyle Field during Texas A&M's uninspiring win over UMass
Texas A&M snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a 20-3 win over UMass, but the uninspired victory in front of a sparse crowd at Kyle Field led to jabs from national media members aimed at coach Jimbo Fisher, who continued to be a public punching bag during a disappointing season with the Aggies.
What Josh Heupel said about Tennessee's loss to South Carolina
No. 5 Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes came to a gut-wrenching end on Saturday night when it lost 63-38 to South Carolina in Columbia. The Vols’ defense struggled from the start and the offense struggled to keep up before Hendon Hooker suffered an injury early in the fourth quarter.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes knocking on the door of Big Ten West title, SEC opponent in bowl game?
Iowa is one game away from winning the Big Ten West title. It's crazy to think that just a month ago, we were talking about the Hawkeyes on the verge of not being bowl eligible, and now Iowa sits at 7-4 with one more regular season game against Nebraska between it and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game.
Second-year Alabama CB Khyree Jackson suspended, Nick Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson hasn’t played the last two weeks. After appearing in the first nine games of the 2022 season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On USC “There’s A Different Feeling About This One”
Marcus Freeman discussed the rivalry with USC as something special, especially this year, with it being the last game and lot on the line for both teams. Freeman was asked by Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister about Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley and the opportunities and challenges the Irish will have against them.
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Paul Finebaum criticizes Tennessee, Josh Heupel while praising Shane Beamer for South Carolina's upset of Vols
Paul Finebaum watched in amazement like the rest of us during South Carolina's 63-38 destruction of then-No. 5 Tennessee and Josh Heupel over the weekend, one of the more surprising outcomes in college football this season. The fifth-ranked Volunteers were a heavy favorite and with the Gamecocks coming off a 32-point loss at Florida, Finebaum and most others assumed Tennessee would waltz into Williams-Brice Stadium and leave with a comfortable victory, but Shane Beamer and company had other plans.
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
Florida parts way with 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) Nease four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is no longer a member of the Florida Gators 2023 recruiting class. After a viral video appeared on social media this past Friday with Stokes using a racial slur, Stokes position in the Gators class was in jeopardy. He announced that he would be opening his recruitment up after his scholarship from UF was rescinded.
New Oklahoma commit Ashton Sanders breaks down his decision
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral defensive tackle Ashton Sanders announced moments ago he'll play his college ball for Oklahoma. The Sooners recently jumped in with an offer to Sanders and he quickly set up an official visit. He's currently still on his visit and will be in Norman through Monday but decided he was ready to pull the trigger.
Chip Kelly on USC Loss, DTR, the Defense, the Transfer Portal
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the loss against USC, talking about where the defense is in year five, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance, trying to stop Caleb Williams, how the transfer portal can turn around a program quicker, and more.
Wisconsin waiting for answers from NCAA on Nick Herbig's targeting penalty
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin football program has filed an appeal asking the NCAA to review the targeting call that could sideline outside linebacker Nick Herbig for the first half of the regular-season finale against Minnesota. Herbig, one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten...
Paul Finebaum: Cadillac Williams' success saving Auburn, Alabama from 'worst Iron Bowl in modern history'
Alabama and Auburn will meet Saturday in what will be the first Iron Bowl more than a decade without SEC championship implications. LSU already locked up the SEC West title, and the door seems shut on the playoff for both teams — certainly for a 5-6 Auburn team and more than likely for an Alabama team that is ranked No. 8 but has two losses and no more opportunities for a ranked win.
