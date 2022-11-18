Dallas' Frank Crowley Courts Building evacuated due to bomb threat 00:31

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas court building was evacuated on Friday morning due to a possible bomb threat, law enforcement officials said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that on Nov. 18, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., they were informed of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

The building has since been evacuated and the areas surrounding it have been blocked off and secured.

Riverfront and Commerce St. are both currently closed, and the Sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area.

Just before 1 p.m., police announced that the threat was cleared. There were no injuries, and the building has been reopened.