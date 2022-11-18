In celebration of 49 years of Christian drama, the Parable Players of Hanford will showcase the production “Christmas In Juneberry” as their 2022 Christmas presentation. Things seem peaceful at the courthouse on Christmas Eve, and Sheriff Randy Baylor (Gaylen Cantrell) thinks that is mighty fine. His Deputy Arnie Nife (Howi Tiller of Omaha), couldn’t disagree more. Arnie is tired of the lack of action happening in the small town. Even locking up Curtis (Michael Todd), the town drunk, isn’t exactly cheering him up. When a few robberies start getting reported and a couple of carolers go missing while singing for the town, boring Juneberry gets busy real fast!

HANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO