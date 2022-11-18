Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Visalia LBGT+ support group honors Transgender Remembrance Day
A candlelight vigil at the Visalia Wellness Center was held Saturday night to remember 54 lives tragically cut short over the past year.
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
Fresno LGBTQ bar on alert amid Colorado mass shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On the heels of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the LGBTQ community here in Fresno is on alert. Splash manager Trent Cross says the club shooting really hit home, so much his family started reaching out to see if he was ok. “My mom texted me and she was like be […]
GV Wire
Bredefeld Puts Patterson on Blast. Is He Dropping Clues About 2024?
Garry Bredefeld says he is evaluating his electoral plans for 2024. But, he seems to have found a target — Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno. Last week on KMJ radio, Patterson — who is termed out of the Legislature in 2024 — said he is considering running for Fresno County supervisor in 2024.
GV Wire
Fresno’s New Gluten-Free Bakery Offers Treats to Indulge In
Among many of Fresno’s top bakeries, one thing is often missing — gluten-free options for customers who crave a pastry they can actually indulge in. Varouj Kachichian, who recently launched an all-gluten-free bakery, Indulge Right Foods, realized there was a significant demand for gluten-free pastries and baked goods in the Valley.
kingsriverlife.com
National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day
Last December, a group gathered downtown to read the names of and remember fifty-six identified individuals who had died homeless in Fresno between January and November 2021. The service included readings, short messages, and music from a variety of religious traditions. I thought of a friend who used to visit...
Annual Adoption Day held in Fresno for foster kids who found forever homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Social Services held its annual Adoption Day event on Friday to celebrate the adoption of numerous youth into permanent homes. This year’s Adoption Day celebrates the formal finalization of 40 adoptions into 29 families. The event also celebrates the many caregivers, resource families, agencies, and organizations […]
goldrushcam.com
Valley Children’s in Madera, California is Recognized Among the Best in the World for Lifesaving Treatment
November 18, 2022 - Madera, California – Valley Children’s extracorporeal life support (ECLS) program joins an elite group of only 16 ECLS centers worldwide recognized as a Designated Platinum Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO). Valley Children’s ECLS program is the only one of its kind in the Central Valley for infants and children, providing lifesaving treatment for failing heart and/or lung function.
KMPH.com
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 winners announced
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital once again to bring you the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The home, built by De Young Properties, can be found in the DYP Crown Point Community near Dakota and Armstrong Avenues in Fresno. Currently...
Hanford Sentinel
Selma Shootout returns Dec. 1
It is back to bracket play as the schedule is set for the Valley’s oldest girls basketball tournament. It has been known as the Selma Shootout tournament with as many as 17 teams participating. The 2022 tournament begins on Thursday, Dec. 1 with Fresno High facing Kerman in the...
DA: Porterville man gets life in prison for child molestation
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office. According to officials, 35-year-old Javier Gonzalez was sentenced on November 15, 2022, to 40 years-to-life in prison. Gonzalez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder […]
thesungazette.com
Community gobbles up Thanksgiving food items from VUSD event
VISALIA – As Visalia Unified School District continues to expand its new motto of “One Visalia Connected,” and having its students give back to the community, Sequoia High School hosted a community food distribution event. On Nov. 16, Visalia Unified School District’s (VUSD) Sequoia High School partnered...
Hanford Sentinel
The Parable Players present 'Christmas In Juneberry'
In celebration of 49 years of Christian drama, the Parable Players of Hanford will showcase the production “Christmas In Juneberry” as their 2022 Christmas presentation. Things seem peaceful at the courthouse on Christmas Eve, and Sheriff Randy Baylor (Gaylen Cantrell) thinks that is mighty fine. His Deputy Arnie Nife (Howi Tiller of Omaha), couldn’t disagree more. Arnie is tired of the lack of action happening in the small town. Even locking up Curtis (Michael Todd), the town drunk, isn’t exactly cheering him up. When a few robberies start getting reported and a couple of carolers go missing while singing for the town, boring Juneberry gets busy real fast!
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Opening day of the Hanford Winter Wonderland
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink. “Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks […]
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Bank Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $70,000 from Customers’ Accounts
November 21, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Lladira Hernandez, 23, of Fresno, was arrested on Friday on charges that she stole over $70,000 from multiple customers’ accounts at a Fresno-based bank. where she was previously employed, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, in April...
Dine and Dish: The Meat Up in Northwest Fresno
Sometimes it's okay to have beef with someone - as long as it's cooked right.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
DA: Porterville man convicted of killing wife in 2018
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of the 2018 murder of his 31-year-old wife. In the South County Justice Center in Porterville, Victor Lopez was convicted of murdering Samantha Quintanar-Lopez, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that on November 27, 2018, Tulare County […]
