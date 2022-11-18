Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges
The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
Will these two Detroit Pistons end their season with the team?
After an early season start that’s good for the worst in the league, it could be time to start looking into trade possibilities for some players that may not fit the Detroit Pistons’ roster long term. Twenty games in, this may seem a bit early in the season....
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Dak Prescott reveals private messages with OBJ and his interest in Dallas
Dak Prescott is among the many Cowboys who would like to see Odell Beckham Jr. in Dallas and the QB has reached out about the receiver’s interest. The Dallas Cowboys proved in Week 11 that they are a Super Bowl contender with their drubbing of the previously one-loss Vikings. But owner Jerry Jones and many of the players on the roster are still looking to get better, specifically in one way: signing free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
