Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford
An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – State police are investigating a possible double stabbing at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. Troopers on Monday, around 2:19 p.m., were called to the station on the report of a “non-active assault.” Those first on scene from Troop H were told two individuals had already been taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Wallingford Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
Police investigate double shooting near downtown Hartford
Two people were shot near Buckingham and Wadsworth streets in Hartford.
NBC Connecticut
Before Home Daycare Provider Arrest, Inspections Raised Troubling Allegations
A home daycare provider is facing charges after Wallingford Police say nine children were abused. On Tuesday, police say they arrested the daycare owner, Brenda Fornal. Investigators say nine children were verbally and physically abused at the home daycare on Ridgetop Road. The 61-year-old is facing nine counts of risk...
Bristol Press
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
New Britain Herald
Manchester man gets prison time in connection with New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has been sentenced to prison after New Britain police accused him of shooting at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he received two years in prison.
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny. Then, Tuesday looks great. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 21, including when Naugatuck police plan to hold an update on a suspect search.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died
A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
NBC Connecticut
1 in Custody After Attempt to Serve Warrant Led to Hours-Long Incident in Wethersfield
One person is in custody after an attempt to serve an active arrest warrant led to an hours-long incident in Wethersfield Friday into Saturday. Officers from Wethersfield and East Hampton attempted to serve an outstanding arrest and search warrant at a home on Tristian Court around 10 a.m. According to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford
Teachers union survey reveals a desperate need for teachers. Toy and safety experts take a look at the annual U.S. PIRG Educational Fund's list of hazardous toys. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 22, including an intense manhunt for a suspected baby killer.
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
darientimes.com
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say
NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
NBC Connecticut
One Dead After Crash in Cheshire
One person has died after a crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The Lexus ES350 hit a Volkswagen Jetta, then hit the Jeep Commander, spun and hit the Mitsubishi Eclipse, then hit the Ford Transit van, state police. Arthur Wright, 63, was in the front...
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
Comments / 0