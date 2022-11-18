ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford

An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
ROCKY HILL, CT
New Britain Herald

State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – State police are investigating a possible double stabbing at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. Troopers on Monday, around 2:19 p.m., were called to the station on the report of a “non-active assault.” Those first on scene from Troop H were told two individuals had already been taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wallingford Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Jury finds New Haven man guilty in 1987 home invasion murders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Before Home Daycare Provider Arrest, Inspections Raised Troubling Allegations

A home daycare provider is facing charges after Wallingford Police say nine children were abused. On Tuesday, police say they arrested the daycare owner, Brenda Fornal. Investigators say nine children were verbally and physically abused at the home daycare on Ridgetop Road. The 61-year-old is facing nine counts of risk...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died

A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Double shooting under investigation in Hartford

Teachers union survey reveals a desperate need for teachers. Toy and safety experts take a look at the annual U.S. PIRG Educational Fund's list of hazardous toys. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 22, including an intense manhunt for a suspected baby killer.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say

NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
NAUGATUCK, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead After Crash in Cheshire

One person has died after a crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The Lexus ES350 hit a Volkswagen Jetta, then hit the Jeep Commander, spun and hit the Mitsubishi Eclipse, then hit the Ford Transit van, state police. Arthur Wright, 63, was in the front...
CHESHIRE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT

