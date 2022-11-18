ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Taste of Country

Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Taste of Country

Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems

Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Taste of Country

How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break

Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.
Taste of Country

Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy