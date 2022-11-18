Read full article on original website
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
HunterGirl Dives Into Honest Storytelling With New Song ‘Hometown Out of Me’
Despite finishing as the runner-up on American Idol this year, HunterGirl is still that girl playing shows for weekend crowds in her hometown of Winchester, Tenn. Her new song, "Hometown Out of Me," is not only a love letter to the community that raised her, but also a promise. "Coming...
Randy Houser’s New Album Is More on the Traditional Side
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Kelsea Ballerini Strengthens Authentic, Grounding Friendships Amid Divorce
Steadfast friendship is something Kelsea Ballerini is leaning on while currently walking through a raw and transitional season of life. One friendship the singer particularly cherishes is with fellow country singer Carly Pearce. Together, for ten years, they’ve journeyed through the good, bad and ugly of life and the curve balls it can throw.
Canceled: Taylor Swift Eras Tour On-Sale Date Scrapped Amid Ticketmaster Problems
Fans hoping to get tickets for Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour on Friday (Nov. 18) won't get the chance. The general public on sale has been canceled. A note from Ticketmaster shares that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been canceled."
Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen + More Step Out on the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet [Pictures]
The stars were shining bright on the carpet of the 2022 American Music Awards ceremony on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), and country stars were certainly in the mix. Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen and Dan + Shay were all among the nominees, performers and presenters who celebrated the big night on the red carpet before the show began.
Dan + Shay to Perform, Present During the 65th Grammys Nominations Livestream
Dan + Shay are among the presenters helping to announce the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. That's not all: They're also performing during the announcement livestream, which will take place on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 12PM ET. The three-time Grammy-winning country duo's appearance was announced on Monday (Nov. 14),...
Ryan Griffin and Jay DeMarcus Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘Little Saint Nick’ [Listen]
Red Street Country artist Ryan Griffin has teamed up with his label’s CEO, Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, to offer a fresh rendition of “Little Saint Nick.”. The ebullient holiday tune was first released and made famous by the Beach Boys in 1964. Griffin and DeMarcus’ cover melds the...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
The Dryes Bring a Traditional Sound to the Holidays With ‘Christmas Is Callin” [Exclusive Premiere]
Country duo The Dryes use their Santa mugs all year long. “We celebrate Christmas pretty hard," Derek Drye admits with a laugh in a recent interview with Taste of Country. "It's just our favorite time of year." And while the husband-and-wife duo made up of Katelyn and Derek Drye might...
Granger Smith Drops Surprise Album, ‘Moonrise,’ Doubling as Soundtrack for His New Movie
Granger Smith surprised fans on Friday (Nov. 18) with the release of a 12-track album called Moonrise. Smith said he "didn't expect" to release an album this year, but the opportunity to write and record the project came alongside the chance to star in a movie, also called Moonrise. Smith...
How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break
Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Garth Brooks Announces a Las Vegas Residency Launching May 2023
Garth Brooks is the latest country artist to mount a Las Vegas residency. During a stop on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday (Nov. 14), he shared all of the details. In fact, Brooks was so excited about his upcoming shows that he spilled the beans right at the beginning of the interview, instead of drawing it out into a big announcement.
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
