Road & Track
Subaru Teases Impreza RS Return
The original Subaru Impreza 2.5RS was one of the best cars Subaru ever sold in America. I owned one and took it everywhere with me, even to wheel-to-wheel ice races. I still regret selling it. Now, judging by a teaser published by Subaru on Thursday ahead of its new Impreza reveal, the RS trim is making a return.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Nissan Maxima
2023 Nissan Maxima combines bold style, sporty driving dynamics and helpful technology. • Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3601 enhances peace of mind. • Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ keeps drivers connected. • Rated an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (2022 model) The...
Road & Track
The 2024 Subaru Impreza Drops the Manual Completely
When it comes to the dwindling availability of manual transmissions, Subaru has long been an enthusiast ally. The company continued offering them in the Outback and Forester long after the manual SUV become a niche market, still offers one in the WRX, and even builds the baby-SUV Crosstrek with a stick. Unfortunately for shift-loving enthusiasts, though, the manual Outback and Forester died long ago and now, the manual Impreza is gone too.
