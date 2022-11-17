The year 2022 will go down as one of the most peculiar ones ever in the U.S. used car sector. Consider that used cars manufactured in the early 1970s have a higher average price than vehicles made in recent years or that the average price of a used car with mileage less than 75,000 is close to $20,000. However, that number halves once the 75,000 threshold is passed, noted https://legaltemplates.net in a recent study.

