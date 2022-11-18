ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

wlen.com

Adrian Commission/Administration Talk M-52 Kiwanis Trail Tunnel Project

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Administrator updated the Commissioners on the multi-million-dollar M-52 Kiwanis trail tunnel project at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. Greg Elliott summarized the discussion with WLEN News…. Administrator Elliott said that the project will probably not get started until 2024, and the commission...
ADRIAN, MI
Tecumseh Herald

Sattler stepping down as Tecumseh's economic development director

The city of Tecumseh soon will be looking for a new economic development director. Jessica Sattler, who has led the city’s economic development for the last five years, announced Friday she will be taking a position with Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) of Toledo as senior project manager. Her last day with the city is yet to be determined, but she expects it to be around December 20.
TECUMSEH, MI
fcnews.org

Fulton County Fair Board announces election results

The Fulton County Fair Board held its annual election on Nov. 12. The Board of Directors consists of one member from each township in Fulton County and three at-large members elected by Agricultural Society Members. Each director holds their office for a three-year term until their successor is elected and qualified.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Community Leader Paul “Chico” Martinez, Jr. Passes Away

Adrian, MI – An activist and community leader in Adrian, ‘Chico Martinez.’ recently passed away. 56-year-old Paul ‘Chico’ Martinez, Jr. died November 8th at home with his family. He was born in Adrian, the son of Paul Sr. and Alice Martinez. In September, 1990, he married Teresa Balderas in Blissfield.
ADRIAN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wlen.com

Kiwanis Trail Tecumseh Connection Completed

Tecumseh, MI – The Kiwanis Trail Connection, in Tecumseh, is now officially open for use. This final stretch of pavement connects the two largest cities in Lenawee County…Adrian and Tecumseh… together via a walking and biking path. WLEN News talked to Adrian Mayor Angie Heath, who gave...
TECUMSEH, MI
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, Adrian Public Schools to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals

Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.
ADRIAN, MI
msu.edu

Monica Schafer wins new Ingham district by 18 votes

Republican candidate Monica Schafer is the newly elected Ingham County District 15 commissioner with 5,078 votes, just 18 votes over Democratic candidate Brooke Locke. “Especially in such a close race, I feel very honored that I was chosen to represent District 15,” Schafer said. “It is big shoes to fill, … but I will work hard to fulfill those shoes to make sure that the district is taken care of in the same care, the same compassion and the same timeliness.”
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says its over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI

