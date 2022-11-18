Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Adrian Commission/Administration Talk M-52 Kiwanis Trail Tunnel Project
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Administrator updated the Commissioners on the multi-million-dollar M-52 Kiwanis trail tunnel project at their pre-meeting study session Monday night. Greg Elliott summarized the discussion with WLEN News…. Administrator Elliott said that the project will probably not get started until 2024, and the commission...
Tecumseh Herald
Sattler stepping down as Tecumseh's economic development director
The city of Tecumseh soon will be looking for a new economic development director. Jessica Sattler, who has led the city’s economic development for the last five years, announced Friday she will be taking a position with Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) of Toledo as senior project manager. Her last day with the city is yet to be determined, but she expects it to be around December 20.
fcnews.org
Fulton County Fair Board announces election results
The Fulton County Fair Board held its annual election on Nov. 12. The Board of Directors consists of one member from each township in Fulton County and three at-large members elected by Agricultural Society Members. Each director holds their office for a three-year term until their successor is elected and qualified.
wlen.com
Community Leader Paul “Chico” Martinez, Jr. Passes Away
Adrian, MI – An activist and community leader in Adrian, ‘Chico Martinez.’ recently passed away. 56-year-old Paul ‘Chico’ Martinez, Jr. died November 8th at home with his family. He was born in Adrian, the son of Paul Sr. and Alice Martinez. In September, 1990, he married Teresa Balderas in Blissfield.
wlen.com
Displaced Riverview Terrace Apartment Residents Dealt with Internet Issues at Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Displaced Riverview Terrace Apartment residents had been without internet over a 12 day period at the Adrian Inn, until Monday afternoon. The Inn, which was purchased by the City of Adrian this year and has since been leased to Housing Help of Lenawee, is where the 100-plus residents have been placed.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
wlen.com
Kiwanis Trail Tecumseh Connection Completed
Tecumseh, MI – The Kiwanis Trail Connection, in Tecumseh, is now officially open for use. This final stretch of pavement connects the two largest cities in Lenawee County…Adrian and Tecumseh… together via a walking and biking path. WLEN News talked to Adrian Mayor Angie Heath, who gave...
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 20
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Dhu Varren Road: The road between Pontiac Trail and Nixon Road will fully close at Carrot Way starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. This full closure will remain in place 24 hours a day for the duration of construction work.
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about latest phone scam
HILLDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says a scam was reported to their office last Friday. According to a post on their social media accounts, several residents have gotten calls from the “Hillsdale County Treasurers Office” stating that their taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
wlen.com
Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, Adrian Public Schools to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals
Adrian, MI – The Kiwanis Club of Adrian, Alpha Koney Island, and Adrian Public Schools are teaming up again to offer a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers from Alpha Koney Island, and the Kiwanis Club of Adrian, the free dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for eat-in at the former Drager Middle School, located on East Church Street in Adrian. Anyone who may be spending Thanksgiving alone is welcome.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
Overhead sign work is closing an I-94 lane in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to I-94 in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing eastbound I-94 to a single lane from U.S.127 to Lansing Avenue. The closure is taking place for workers to set an overhead sign support. The closure will be...
msu.edu
Monica Schafer wins new Ingham district by 18 votes
Republican candidate Monica Schafer is the newly elected Ingham County District 15 commissioner with 5,078 votes, just 18 votes over Democratic candidate Brooke Locke. “Especially in such a close race, I feel very honored that I was chosen to represent District 15,” Schafer said. “It is big shoes to fill, … but I will work hard to fulfill those shoes to make sure that the district is taken care of in the same care, the same compassion and the same timeliness.”
WTOL-TV
Pemberville bridge closed after inspection
Pemberville's Bridge Street bridge closed after an inspection. A new bridge will be built in 2025.
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WILX-TV
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says its over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
