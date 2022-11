This week in Why Bother With the Damn Accents Theater is Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend (now available to rent or own on VOD services like Amazon Prime), more affectionately known as GRILLO PLAYS LAMBO, since the famous Italian carmaker’s (probably famous Italian) shoes are filled by none other than ever-lovin’ action guy Frank Grillo. He replaced Antonio Banderas in the lead role, and Gabriel Byrne shows up for a few scenes as Enzo Ferrari, replacing Alec Baldwin. Part of the story is the kinda-rivalry between the rich car guys, and part of the story is how Lambo drove away all his loved ones, not in fast, sexy sports cars, but on the winds of his assholishness, which was fueled not by gasoline but his intense desire to create the most bee-yoo-tiful cars ever seen by man, god or beast. Now let’s see if this biopic sticks.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO