NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Schmid Leads Team to 12th Consecutive Win
The New Jersey Devils will lose a game again…eventually. Yesterday was not that day, however, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win backstopped by goaltender Akira Schmid. The victory was the Devils’ 12th in a row, one shy of the franchise record of 13 set during the 2000-01 season when they made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s what stood out from yesterday’s win.
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
NBC Sports
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
Penguins vs. Blackhawks, Game 19: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It’s a pretty modest objective for the Pittsburgh Penguins, really. With the first quarter of the NHL season nearly complete, the Penguins (8-7-3) will record their first three-game winning streak of 2022-23 if they can defeat Chicago when they meet the Blackhawks tonight at 7:08 at the United Center,
NHL
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in an important early-season Pacific Division meeting. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - A familiar face returns to Winnipeg tonight as the Jets close out a three-game home stand. Paul Stastny, who played 146 regular season games in a Jets jersey, comes into the Manitoba capital with his new squad - the Carolina Hurricanes - with both teams trying to get back in the win column.
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
Rielly placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Defenseman has knee injury, leads Toronto in ice time, second in assists. Morgan Rielly was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of a knee injury. The defenseman had two shots on goal in 16:38 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime loss to...
NHL
Devils proving they're for real with 13-game winning streak
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils are fast, fun, fearless and on fire. They've proven to the rest of the NHL that they're not the same Devils from the last decade, a team that went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once since 2013. But most importantly, the hottest team in the NHL has proven to itself it knows what it takes to win.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim
---- Colton Parayko has missed three games with an upper-body injury, but Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said he's "confident" Parayko will be back in the lineup Monday when the St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). "It boils down to a game-time decision, but...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kings go for sixth straight home win
Fox can extend point streak to nine games for Rangers; Sabres try to end eight-game. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Tuesday. Kings ready for home cooking.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils
NEWARK, NJ - The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to end the New Jersey Devils' win streak at 12 games on Monday night when they open a three-game road trip at the Prudential Center. Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net and looks set to make his fourth straight start between...
NHL
Ducky Pond Hockey Classic pres. by Canada Life hits the ice Feb. 9-12
Camp Manitou will host four days of exciting competition!. WINNIPEG, Nov. 22, 2022 - The inaugural Ducky Pond Hockey Classic presented by Canada Life is set to take over Camp Manitou just west of Winnipeg in Headingley for four days of exciting competition from Feb. 9 to 12, and teams can register starting today at DuckyPondClassic.ca/REGISTRATION.
NHL
Preview: November 21 at Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Carolina Hurricanes hope to right the ship Monday night as they take on the Winnipeg Jets north of the border. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-5-3 (23 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Overtime Loss to the Minnesota Wild on...
