NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils are fast, fun, fearless and on fire. They've proven to the rest of the NHL that they're not the same Devils from the last decade, a team that went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once since 2013. But most importantly, the hottest team in the NHL has proven to itself it knows what it takes to win.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO