NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
NHL Buzz: DeSmith of Penguins being evaluated for injury
Hoffman out for Canadiens; Jones could return for Blackhawks on Wednesday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Casey DeSmith is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. The goalie did not practice with the...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-2 Win vs Maple Leafs – 11/21/22
The New York Islanders were desperate for a win to end their four-game road trip on a high note. After back-to-back losses where they lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators and 5-2 to the Dallas Stars, they stepped up against the Toronto Maple Leafs and defeated them 3-2 in overtime.
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Predators Fans Should Be Thankful For
Many myths and legends surround the creation and celebration of American Thanksgiving. However, one of the things that is usually recognized about the holiday is that it is a day to give thanks for all of the good things in our lives. For some people like myself, being away from any sports arena for almost the past two years has just intensified the feeling of thankfulness for everything that makes up the NHL and the Nashville Predators.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-1 Win Over Blackhawks
When the NHL released the 2022-23 schedule, one thing that stuck out for the Boston Bruins was a front-loaded home schedule with 11 of their first 18 games at TD Garden. Considering the injuries that they were dealing with and questions surrounding the team with a new coach, they were hoping to take advantage of the home-heavy schedule, but not many people saw a historic start on home ice coming.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, Sergachev & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning capped off a 3-0 week by defeating the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night (Nov. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. It was the team’s second overtime win of the week after defeating the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday (Nov. 15). They also defeated the Calgary Flames on Thursday (Nov. 17) 4-1. The Lightning have now won a season-high four straight games and are 7-2-1 in their last ten.
NHL
Thanksgiving playoff position deadline real for NHL coaches
Recchi says staffs stress being in top eight of each conference by U.S. holiday. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Mark Recchi, Phil Housley and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Horvat Trade
Even though the Vancouver Canucks have had some moderate success recently, that hasn’t stopped the trade rumors from flying around. Everyone not named Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson is apparently available for the right price (according to Elliotte Friedman) – including leading scorer Bo Horvat and starting goaltender Thatcher Demko.
NHL
Golden Knights surge past Canucks with three straight goals in third
VANCOUVER -- Alex Pietrangelo scored the go-ahead goal at 14:14 of the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at Rogers Arena on Monday. William Carrier scored twice, Mark Stone had a goal and assist, and Pietrangelo had two assists for the Golden Knights...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are in very unfamiliar territory right now, as they sport a 7-10-3 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Unless they turn things around rapidly, they are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Unfortunately for them, they also are trending in the wrong direction, as they have lost their last four games. If their struggles continue, they surely will be sellers at the trade deadline, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Let’s now look at a few trade targets that could make sense for the Red Wings.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Resilient Offense Earns Win Against Canucks
The Vegas Golden Knights picked up their 15th win of the season after beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in what was a wild back-and-forth contest between two Pacific Division teams in drastically different positions to start the season. After starting the season with seven straight losses, the Canucks have dug...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Star Players Stellar in 13th Straight Win
There was some history made last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With their 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, the New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record winning streak originally set during the 2000-01 season. Their star players were their star players, as they had stellar performances against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and co. in capturing their 13th straight win.
NHL
Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team
WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Pinto, Power among best in Atlantic Division
Senators forward leads in goals; Sabres defenseman tops in ice time. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
Who's Interested in Vancouver Canucks Captain Bo Horvat?
Bo Horvat is one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL right now. If the Vancouver Canucks can't re-sign him, where could he go?
NHL
Morrissey, Jets recover for OT victory against Hurricanes
Defenseman wins it at 2:10; Eyssimont scores first NHL goal for Winnipeg. Josh Morrissey scores on a breakaway in overtime after the Hurricanes' three-goal comeback late in the 3rd period. 05:03 •. Josh Morrissey scored his second goal of the game at 2:10 of overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets recovered...
NHL
Jets home win streak snapped at five with loss to Penguins
WINNIPEG - For the first time in six games, the Winnipeg Jets lost on home ice. The final score against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night was 3-0, but really, this fast-paced tilt was a one-goal game the whole way through. It wasn't until late in the third, with the...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Winning Streak, Buchnevich, Parayko, & More
The St. Louis Blues are in the midst of another streak. After winning their first three games and losing their next eight, they’ve now won six straight games. This streak includes road wins against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, so their schedule hasn’t been a cakewalk.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Dragicevic boosted to A rating by Central Scouting
Defenseman among six players upgraded to top level on players to watch list. Lukas Dragicevic, a defenseman with Tri-City of the Western Hockey League, is one of six players upgraded to an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list presented by BioSteel. The revised players to watch...
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Senators Can Fix Their Season
Two months ago, the Ottawa Senators were ready to book their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. They were arguably the most successful team during the offseason, landing one of the most prized free agents in Claude Giroux and acquiring the hottest trade target in Alex DeBrincat for a relatively low cost of just a first-round pick. On top of their extremely talented core, the sky was the limit for 2022-23.
