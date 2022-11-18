Read full article on original website
CBS' tardy Hunter laptop verification in face of Biden denials proves GOP must probe: Top Republican
James Comer, a congressman from western Kentucky, credited CBS News with coming around to verifying the laptop, while calling it another reason Congress must probe Hunter.
Texas Rep. Gonzales blasts Mayorkas for border chaos in his district: 'Change is coming'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales and other congressional leaders called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a press conference in Texas on Tuesday.
Good2Know: The McCarthy-Omar Rift
"Cheddar News breaks down the congressional rift between House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar."
WDIO-TV
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the...
WDIO-TV
President Biden pardons turkeys today
Today President Joe Biden will pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in a ceremony on the south lawn to continue the 75-year tradition. There are two lucky birds — with one serving as an alternate. They’re named “Chocolate” and “Chip”. They’re from North Carolina but made the trip up to Washington, D.C. Over the weekend.
WDIO-TV
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
