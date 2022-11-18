ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WDIO-TV

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the...
FLORIDA STATE
WDIO-TV

President Biden pardons turkeys today

Today President Joe Biden will pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in a ceremony on the south lawn to continue the 75-year tradition. There are two lucky birds — with one serving as an alternate. They’re named “Chocolate” and “Chip”. They’re from North Carolina but made the trip up to Washington, D.C. Over the weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDIO-TV

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
GEORGIA STATE

