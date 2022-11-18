ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Where Bijan Robinson lands in Todd McShay's updated 2023 NFL draft rankings

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jp4O_0jFxRMLT00

With just two regular season games left on the schedule, many fans are shifting their attention to the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas did not have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but that should dramatically change this year.

Bijan Robinson is widely considered the top running back for the 2023 NFL draft. The Longhorns have several other players such as Jordan Whittington, Roschon Johnson and Keondre Coburn that could hear their name called fairly early as well.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently released his updated 2023 NFL draft rankings on Thursday. McShay listed his top 32 prospects in order and Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed within the top 10.

This is not meant to be a mock draft or projected draft order of any kind. NFL teams oftentimes choose a particular position of need rather than the best player available and vice versa.

Here’s a full look at McShay’s top 32 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

OLB Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama Crimson Tide

QB Bryce Young – Alabama Crimson Tide

QB CJ Stroud – Ohio State Buckeyes

DT Jalen Carter – Georgia Bulldogs

DE Myles Murphy – Clemson Tigers

DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson Tigers

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State Nittany Lions

RB Bijan Robinson – Texas Longhorns

CB Kelee Ringo – Georgia Bulldogs

DE Tyree Wilson – Texas Tech Red Raiders

OT Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State Buckeyes

OT Peter Skoronski – Northwestern Wildcats

QB Will Levis – Kentucky Wildcats

TE Michael Mayer – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WR Jordan Addison – USC Trojans

WR Quentin Johnson – TCU Horned Frogs

CB Christian Gonzalez – Oregon Ducks

CB Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State Nittany Lions

S Brian Branch – Alabama Crimson Tide

DE Lukas Van Ness – Iowa Hawkeyes

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama Crimson Tide

CB Cam Smith – South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State Buckeyes

S Antonio Johnson – Texas A&M Aggies

G O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida Gators

OLB Nolan Smith – Georgia Bulldogs

DE Jared Verse – Florida State Seminoles

OT Broderick Jones – Georgia Bulldogs

ILB Trenton Simpson – Clemson Tigers

CB Clark Phillips III – Utah Utes

OLB BJ Ojulari – LSU Tigers

OLB Andre Carter II – Army Black Knights

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt has surprising team ahead of Ducks in latest top-10 rankings

In the end, what Joel Klatt thinks about the standing of the top 10 teams in the nation doesn’t mean a whole lot. Of course, Klatt is a highly-respected football analyst, and his opinion carries a lot of weight, but the College Football Playoff rankings are the only thing that matter when all is said and done. Despite that, we like to check in with Klatt after the slate of games each week and get a feel for how he views things. After Oregon suffered a loss to the Washington Huskies last week, the Ducks slipped in the rankings. However, their...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter: Louisville fans salty, think Musselman should leave Arkansas to coach Cards

Eric Musselman isn’t going anywhere. Sorry, Louisville fans. The Cardinals’ faithful were out in full force during the second half and after No. 9 Arkansas’ 80-54 win over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday. They want Musselman to head to Bluegrass State. It isn’t happening. Not with the roster and prestige Musselman has created in Fayetteville. A team with 11 new players annhilated Louisville (0-4) in every which way in the opening round in Hawaii. And apparently some Louisville fans think the school should cut bait with first-year coach Kenny Payne in the offseason and make a full-fledged play for Arkansas’ fourth-year head man. Repeat: It isn’t happening. But that didn’t stop some of them from proclaiming their desire to see it happen, anyway. Dream away, Cardinals fans. Dream away. Arkansas' defense was legendaryhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594849570319904768Arkansas out-athletes everyonehttps://twitter.com/brycejallday/status/1594847730215665666Hogs went on a 24-4 runhttps://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594846151551094786Anthony Black is a floor generalhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594845079407149057Insane dunk gamehttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594843235251556353/photo/1It's a good tweet, TBHhttps://twitter.com/SSCoachBrooklyn/status/1594849818911903744Don't forget Arkansas' best player hasn't played yethttps://twitter.com/The__Cooler/status/1594848684969234436Louisville was angling for Mussleman in the dayhttps://twitter.com/Mdubb22/status/1594845469754155010On what planet is Louisville, now, a better job than Arkansas?https://twitter.com/doering_max/status/1594845055336022018Musselman is more than just a great recruiterhttps://twitter.com/mph_824_/status/1594839240617050112Sorry, Louisvillehttps://twitter.com/tjcat21/status/159484524329555968011
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado, Deion Sanders rumored to have been in contact

With just one game remaining on the year, the Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching search should go into full force quickly. Which direction will Rick George decide to go? Does he pluck a veteran guy or a first-year head coach? One candidate we discussed was Deion Sanders, and the current Jackson State HC has an impressive resume. And, as it turns out, it appears that the Buffs have at least made contact with Sanders regarding the vacancy, per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede. Rumor has it there has indeed been contact between both parties. Sanders also appeared on a 60 Minutes interview and was asked if he would...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas beat Ole Miss

Sam Pittman smiled at his wife in the Arkansas post-game press conference. The Hogs head coach joked he hadn’t had much opportunity in the last couple weeks after Arkansas losses to Liberty and LSU. In other words, he was in a good mood. He had every reason to be. Arkansas beat No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27, to clinch bowl eligibility with one game remaining in the season. It was arguably more important because of how the season had gone to that point. The return of a healthy KJ Jefferson was paramount. He missed the LSU game with a shoulder injury and questions were everywhere...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mickey Joseph had to say following Nebraska’s loss to Wisconsin

Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph spoke to the media following Nebraska’s 15-14 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Here is everything the coach had to say. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports “First of all, I want to thank the seniors that played their last game at Memorial Stadium. This is a tough one. To be in control of a game like that. I have to do a better job of getting them to close people out. That’s what’s going to happen with maturity and doing a better job. Take a hat off to these kids. Just a good character group. A group that’s...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills show class and gratitude with the Lions

The Buffalo Bills might be the Detroit Lions’ opponent this week, but the Bills have actually won a game in Ford Field since the last time the Lions had a home game. The Bills were forced to scramble in Week 11, unable to play in their home stadium as the Buffalo area was slammed with an epic snowstorm. The NFL moved the Bills-Browns game to Detroit. Buffalo won, 31-23.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy