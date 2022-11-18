Where Bijan Robinson lands in Todd McShay's updated 2023 NFL draft rankings

With just two regular season games left on the schedule, many fans are shifting their attention to the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas did not have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but that should dramatically change this year.

Bijan Robinson is widely considered the top running back for the 2023 NFL draft. The Longhorns have several other players such as Jordan Whittington, Roschon Johnson and Keondre Coburn that could hear their name called fairly early as well.

ESPN’s Todd McShay recently released his updated 2023 NFL draft rankings on Thursday. McShay listed his top 32 prospects in order and Texas’ Bijan Robinson landed within the top 10.

This is not meant to be a mock draft or projected draft order of any kind. NFL teams oftentimes choose a particular position of need rather than the best player available and vice versa.

Here’s a full look at McShay’s top 32 prospects in the 2023 NFL draft.

OLB Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama Crimson Tide

QB Bryce Young – Alabama Crimson Tide

QB CJ Stroud – Ohio State Buckeyes

DT Jalen Carter – Georgia Bulldogs

DE Myles Murphy – Clemson Tigers

DT Bryan Bresee – Clemson Tigers

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu – Penn State Nittany Lions

RB Bijan Robinson – Texas Longhorns

CB Kelee Ringo – Georgia Bulldogs

DE Tyree Wilson – Texas Tech Red Raiders

OT Paris Johnson Jr. – Ohio State Buckeyes

OT Peter Skoronski – Northwestern Wildcats

QB Will Levis – Kentucky Wildcats

TE Michael Mayer – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WR Jordan Addison – USC Trojans

WR Quentin Johnson – TCU Horned Frogs

CB Christian Gonzalez – Oregon Ducks

CB Joey Porter Jr. – Penn State Nittany Lions

S Brian Branch – Alabama Crimson Tide

DE Lukas Van Ness – Iowa Hawkeyes

RB Jahmyr Gibbs – Alabama Crimson Tide

CB Cam Smith – South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Ohio State Buckeyes

S Antonio Johnson – Texas A&M Aggies

G O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida Gators

OLB Nolan Smith – Georgia Bulldogs

DE Jared Verse – Florida State Seminoles

OT Broderick Jones – Georgia Bulldogs

ILB Trenton Simpson – Clemson Tigers

CB Clark Phillips III – Utah Utes

OLB BJ Ojulari – LSU Tigers

OLB Andre Carter II – Army Black Knights

