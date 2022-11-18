1. Have we seen the last of Casey Thompson at Memorial Stadium? The 24-year-old junior quarterback, in his fifth year of college football, went through Senior Day on Saturday. But Thompson said that didn't mean anything. He got his undergrad degree at Texas last year and will pick up his masters next month. He said he will wait until after the season to evaluate. Translation: find out what his NFL stock is like and see who Trev Alberts hires as a head coach. That could go either way, depending on the coach and his offensive system. Key tiebreakers to watch: NU's ample NIL pool and whether Mickey Joseph stays around.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO