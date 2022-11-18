ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik

The Nebraska volleyball team got a season-high 17 kills from Madi Kubik and another outstanding match on defense to sweep No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Deavney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece in the 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 victory. And now here we go.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Tom's Takes: Have we seen the final Casey Thompson game at Memorial Stadium?

1. Have we seen the last of Casey Thompson at Memorial Stadium? The 24-year-old junior quarterback, in his fifth year of college football, went through Senior Day on Saturday. But Thompson said that didn't mean anything. He got his undergrad degree at Texas last year and will pick up his masters next month. He said he will wait until after the season to evaluate. Translation: find out what his NFL stock is like and see who Trev Alberts hires as a head coach. That could go either way, depending on the coach and his offensive system. Key tiebreakers to watch: NU's ample NIL pool and whether Mickey Joseph stays around.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska women drop second straight game as Drake rolls to 80-62 win

The Nebraska women's basketball team wants defense to be its calling card this season. But for the second straight game, an opponent had little trouble solving the Husker defense. This time it was Drake, which shot over 50% and drained nine three-pointers to dispatch Nebraska 80-62 on Saturday in Des...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

31 Huskers walk for Nebraska's Senior Day, but up to 20 could return

LINCOLN — One by one, a parade of Huskers trotted out of the northwest tunnel earlier than usual Saturday. They posed for pictures with interim coach Mickey Joseph, then their families. Thirty-one players in all went through Senior Day ceremonies on Saturday morning. Eleven have no remaining eligibility. The...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Five individual champions help Husker wrestlers win Navy Classic

The Nebraska wrestling team had five individual champions Saturday as it won the 12-team Navy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland. Nebraska scored 171.5 points to win the team title. Michigan State was second at 130, and host Navy third at 104. Boo Dryden (133 pounds), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157),...
LINCOLN, NE

