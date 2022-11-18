Read full article on original website
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday, days after he gave an explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners. It wasn't known where the 37-year-old Ronaldo will go next next after...
Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men’s national team is better with Gio Reyna. Christian Pulisic said as much earlier this week. Common sense says as much whenever Reyna steps onto a field. And so, naturally, the quizzical looks and questions spread through the Ahmed bin Ali stadium on Monday night when Reyna did not get off the bench in a World Cup-opening 1-1 draw with Wales.
'I speak when I want', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview
AL-SHEHANIYA, Qatar (Reuters) -Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room in the World Cup. The Portugal captain said that he is...
World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia pulls incredible upset in 2-1 win over Argentina
Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak ended in absolutely stunning fashion on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup. The Saudis scored twice in a six-minute span to start the second half and take the lead after a first-half goal by Lionel Messi. Argentina poured on the pressure in the second half but couldn’t get a game-tying goal.
Christian persecution rising around the world amid jihadism, totalitarianism: Report
Persecution of Christians has worsened in at least 18 countries at the hands of both totalitarian governments and militant non-state actors in recent years, according to a new report. "Indicators strongly suggested that, over the period under review, the persecution of Christians continued to worsen in core countries of concern,"...
