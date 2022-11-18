Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pirates Sign Nate Webb To Minor League Deal
The Pirates are in agreement with righty Nate Webb on a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training, per Robert Murray of Fansided. Webb had previously been DFA’d and non-tendered by the Royals. Webb, who had been DFA’d by the Royals on Tuesday before the deadline to...
bucsdugout.com
Newman Traded to Reds
Since this site seems to lack up to date news, I guess I'll do it. Newman was traded to the Reds for a pitcher. Per rumbunter "....reliever Dauri Moreta. Last season Moreta pitched 38.1 innings out of the Cincinnati bullpen, posting a 5.40 ERA, 5.80 FIP, 8.1% walk rate, and a 24.4% strikeout rate. Moreta brings six years of team control and two minor league options to Pittsburgh." Sounds like a dump to me. Moreta is not even LH!
bucsdugout.com
Pirates trade Kevin Newman to Reds for Dauri Moreta
Sorry for the delay on this one, guys. I was working the PA Silver Gloves tournament this weekend and I’m just now getting caught up on everything that’s happened across the sports world these last few days. Anyway, the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to make offseason moves, as they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor
Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Steelers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 11 game
There's a sense of urgency surrounding the Bengals, who emerge from their bye still chasing a playoff spot after their 0-2 start. Cincinnati (5-4) opened its season with a narrow loss to the Steelers, falling just short despite a turnover-filled day for Joe Burrow. In the return game Sunday, the Bengals will need the Burrow that dominated the Falcons and Panthers before the bye.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Sporting News
Why NBC flexed Bengals vs. Steelers out of 'Sunday Night Football' slot for Week 11
The Chiefs and Chargers will be in primetime together for the second time this season, but this time they'll meet on "Sunday Night Football." But that wasn't always meant to be the case. Originally, Bengals vs. Steelers in Pittsburgh was supposed to be the marquee matchup of the week, but...
Dan’s Daily: Horvat to Capitals Trade Rumors, Penguins Go Red Carpet
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
Year after year, these two AFC North rivals display some of the most physical football played in the league and shouldn’t be expected to be any different when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to the Steel City to do war with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Join us for our NFL odds series where our Bengals-Steelers prediction and pick will be made.
Dan’s Daily: Patrick Kane Trade Chatter Increases, Penguins Show Up
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — With one story, everything is about to change on the NHL trade market. Our colleague, Jimmy Murphy in Boston, didn’t drop a bombshell, but he stopped just short. The NHL trade rumors are about to pick up around Patrick Kane, and the Boston Bruins’ red-hot start puts them at the top of the list. Ryan Reynolds, the wisecracking former star of Two Guys a Girl and Pizza Place (plus some other stuff I’ve never heard of), is meeting with potential Ottawa Senators ownership groups. The Washington Capitals are getting lowercased and lost again. And, the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a Ric Flair and finished a full 60 minutes, to the delight of themselves and their coach.
Molinari: What Should Penguins Do With Zucker?
A few months ago, it all seemed quite simple — and perfectly logical — for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jason Zucker was entering the final year of his contract — the one that carries a $5.5 million salary-cap hit — and general manager Ron Hextall looked to have precious little reason to offer him another one.
Stevenson Believes WVU Can Return from PK85 Tournament & as a 'Top Five' Team
The first four games of the season have been a breeze for the West Virginia Mountaineers, winning by an average of 23.7 points per game. As the calendar turns to the Thanksgiving week, the competition ramps up for Bob Huggins' squad. WVU will play its first round game of the...
How Tyler Boyd ‘secured the bag’ in fourth quarter against Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll
It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
Insider Says Penguins' GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades
The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from perfect and there might be a move on the horizon.
Comments / 0