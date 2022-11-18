ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks

Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Us Weekly

The Independent

JoJo Siwa reignites Candace Cameron Bure feud over ‘hurtful’ marriage remarks

Jojo Siwa has labelled Candace Cameron Bure “rude and hurtful” after the Full House star announced she would be appearing in Christmas films that focused on “traditional marriage”, not LGBT+ relationships.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, former Hallmark darling Bure, who is known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether Great American Family would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no,...
TODAY.com

E! News

Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams

Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
HollywoodLife

EW.com

Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy

There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Speaks Out About Candace Cameron Bure’s Controversial Comments

Country music star Maren Morris is joining the cacophony of voices speaking out after some comments from Candace Cameron Bure. If you have been following the story, then you know that Cameron Bure is desiring to tell more stories focused on “traditional marriage.” But Morris has an idea. She is suggesting an adjustment to DJ Tanner, the character Cameron Bure played on Full House.

