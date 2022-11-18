Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...

6 DAYS AGO