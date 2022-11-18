Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
NASDAQ
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
NASDAQ
2 Solid Index Funds Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Many investors learned a hard lesson this year. The stock market can lose a lot of value very quickly. Historically low interest rates, stimulus checks, and geopolitical conflict conspired to send the inflation rate to a 40-year high, setting in motion a market crash that erased $9 trillion in wealth through the first half of 2022.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?
If you want to invest like the pros, I've got some good news for you: Every three months, institutional investors need to disclose their trading activity. This includes Warren Buffett and the holding company he's managed since the 1960s, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). In its latest disclosure, we learned...
NASDAQ
2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Scorching inflation has hit the economy hard this year, causing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at the most aggressive pace since the 1980s. Many investors have responded by selling stocks, sending the market into a nosedive. But in some cases, Wall Street analysts think the selling has gone too far.
My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2023 (And It's Not Even Close)
It's been a tough year for cryptocurrencies.
NASDAQ
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
NASDAQ
Miners, banks drive Australian shares higher
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday as miners and banks rallied, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting this week to gauge the U.S. central bank' rate-hike path. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,183.2 points, with most indexes trading higher. The...
NASDAQ
Blink (BLNK) Shares Affected by Macro Economic Volatility
Blink Charging BLNK shares have lost 47.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s rise of 3.6%. All-time-high inflation increased the total cost of revenues and operating expenses, which weighed on margin expansion in the third quarter of 2022 and resulted in a quarterly loss of 47 cents compared with a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday
Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The stock closed on Friday at $6, then opened on Monday at $5.89. It fell to a low of $5.33 before closing on Monday at $5.38. The stock is down more than 8% so far this year, and has a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $4.34.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Made Investors Happy After Hours Monday
The stock market moved lower on Monday as investors came into the Thanksgiving-shortened trading week with new concerns about the outlook for the holiday season and how poor macroeconomic conditions could hurt consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the biggest decline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) held up relatively better.
NASDAQ
These 2 Stocks Are Ripe for the Age of Cord-Cutting
The cord-cutting trend remains intact. Cable TV industry stalwarts like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) lost over a million customers last quarter alone, brining cable television's U.S. headcount down to a little over 71 million subscribers, according to numbers from Leichtman Research Group. That's well below over 100 million paying cable customers as recently as 2014.
NASDAQ
Will Ulta (ULTA) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Ulta Beauty (ULTA), which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This beauty products retailer has...
NASDAQ
Here's Why National Bank Holdings (NBHC) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Genuine Parts (GPC) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
NASDAQ
ProPhase Labs Discloses 8.4% Position in LTRN / Lantern Pharma After Q3 Results
Fintel reports that ProPhase Labs, Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 910,000 shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN). This represents 8.4% of the company. Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. It...
NASDAQ
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Comments / 0