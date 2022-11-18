Read full article on original website
Related
Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 21
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kristian Starks, Forgery, Use / possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia...
RCPD: 2 accused of setting fires in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson and have two suspects in custody. On Friday, officers filed three reports for arson. Bushes near the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand Streets and bushes and roadside grass in the 1400 block of Sunnyslope Lane were reported to be set on fire shortly before 11:00 p.m, and a tree was reported to be set on fire in the 1600 block of Sunnyslope Lane. around 11:15 p.m. by two men with gas lanterns, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify, locate women accused of stealing financial cards
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are attempting to identify and locate two women accused of stealing and using financial cards. The Salina Police Department says that around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials were called to the YMCA at 570 YMCA Dr. with reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
ksal.com
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
16-year-old Ogden teen linked to 3 gas station break-ins
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An Ogden teenager was arrested Thursday by police in relation to multiple break-ins for the same gas station. The Riley County Police Department reports that a 16-year-old male from Ogden was arrested for burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property after breaking in to the Ogden Casey’s […]
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after pair of weekend crashes in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a pair of crashes over the weekend in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of Leavenworth St. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
News Channel Nebraska
One-vehicle accident near St. Mary's Kansas, kills Topeka woman
BEATRICE – A Topeka, Kansas woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning, east of Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a westbound 2008 Honda Accord, went off U.S. Highway 24, west of St. Mary’s Kansas. The car went off the right side of the highway. Investigators say the driver apparently overcorrected, crossed the middle lanes and went off the left side. The KHP said the driver overcorrected again, rolling the vehicle.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily...
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
Head-on crash kills one in Geary Co.
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County. A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit […]
2 hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rear-end crash
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Leannitta M. Heller, 36, Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Solomon. The Dodge rear-ended a 2001 Ford Excursion driven...
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
New traffic safety enforcement campaign is under way
This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansas. Now through Monday, Nov 27, The Junction City Police Department said that they will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas *THANKSGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws...
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
Manhattan man injured after car lands down embankment
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. A 2018 Kia Soul driven by David Labombarbe, 36, Manhattan, was northbound on Scenic Drive, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An unknown southbound vehicle entered the lane causing Labombarbe to swerve....
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0