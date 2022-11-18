Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Victoria Moroles sinks teeth into ‘Blood Relatives’
Despite the fact Victoria Moroles has starred in productions such as “Teen Wolf,” “Down a Dark Hall” and the vampire tale “Blood Relatives” she doesn’t want people to think she has a dark side. She prefers to look at it more as the kind of angst we all have.
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
