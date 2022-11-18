ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL football player retired at 28 after selling a Pokemon card for 672k dollars

Blake Martinez is a very good football player, and he was just in the NFL a couple of weeks ago. Well, the former Giants linebacker just decided to hang up his cleats at 28. The news was shocking because he was on the Raiders’ roster a couple of weeks ago and had a great week racking up 11 tackles.
The Spun

Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young

Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
WASHINGTON, DC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

10 Players You MUST Start in Week 11 Fantasy Football

Ron Stewart talks about fantasy football for week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season. He posts videos to give people fantasy football advice and help them make fantasy football start-sit decisions and recommends fantasy football trade targets. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Quis Icon Jr., DL, Crown College

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The passion and motor I have for the game makes me a unstoppable. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I was in the 10th grade so probably around 15 or...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Finding Diamonds for HBCU Programs | High school and JUCO prospects candidates to recruit

Brian Pittman is one of our gurus looking at high school and JUCO prospects around the country, and he wanted to showcase several players at the High School and JUCO level that could quickly help an HBCU program. Pittman’s Pocket was designed to give HBCU football a platform on NFL Draft Diamonds because we started our company working with only HBCU programs, so it is great to give back to the schools that helped establish our company!
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker suffered torn ACL

Hendon Hooker was one of the most electrifying players in all of college football this year. He led the Tennessee Volunteers to an impressive start and had the team looking like contenders. Yesterday, in a game agianst South Carolina Gamecocks, Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Could he return for the playoffs if needed?

Dr. Morse breaks down the latest on Rams superstar wideout Cooper Kupp and whether you can expect him back into your Fantasy rosters for the playoffs. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for November 19, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl

Cardinals signed RB Corey Clement to their active roster. Falcons elevated OL Ryan Neuzil and WR Frank Darby to their active roster. Ravens elevated CB Daryl Worley to their active roster. Buffalo Bills. Bills elevated WR Tanner Gentry and CB Xavier Rhodes to their active roster. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
BlueDevilCountry

Safest bet for Blue Devils versus Bellarmine

Perhaps the one guarantee for Monday night is that the Duke basketball squad will outrebound the Bellarmine Knights (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) in their 8:30 p.m. ET matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game The No. 7 Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) enjoy the services ...
DURHAM, NC

