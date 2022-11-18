Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL football player retired at 28 after selling a Pokemon card for 672k dollars
Blake Martinez is a very good football player, and he was just in the NFL a couple of weeks ago. Well, the former Giants linebacker just decided to hang up his cleats at 28. The news was shocking because he was on the Raiders’ roster a couple of weeks ago and had a great week racking up 11 tackles.
Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young
Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Bob Jonjo Jr., LB, Glenville State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe my ability to make plays and lead by example is what makes me a top prospect at my position! I also believe my versatility and ability to play different positions makes me a top prospect as well.
Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick
“I don’t think there’s a player in the country that gets more attention on the defensive side than Will Anderson does on a weekly basis." The post Todd McShay predicts NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Chad Kelly the nephew of Jim Kelly leads the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup Championship in an upset win
The CFL Grey Cup is going to the Toronto Argonauts! Chad Kelly and Shawn Oakman two former amazing American football players just won the trophy!. Toronto was not favored to win, they were the big underdogs but Chad Kelly the nephew of Buffalo Bills legendary quarterback Jim Kelly led the Argos on a game-winning drive to get the upset 24-23.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
10 Players You MUST Start in Week 11 Fantasy Football
Ron Stewart talks about fantasy football for week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season. He posts videos to give people fantasy football advice and help them make fantasy football start-sit decisions and recommends fantasy football trade targets. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport....
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Zach Wilson’s poor performance and attitude be the kryptonite to an outstanding season?
After a horrible performance yesterday against the New England Patriots, Zach Wilson was asked by reporters if he felt he let his defense down, and Zach Wilson immediately said “No”. Connor Hughes wroter an article on the exchange afterwards, and said this:. “Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Quis Icon Jr., DL, Crown College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The passion and motor I have for the game makes me a unstoppable. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I was in the 10th grade so probably around 15 or...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Finding Diamonds for HBCU Programs | High school and JUCO prospects candidates to recruit
Brian Pittman is one of our gurus looking at high school and JUCO prospects around the country, and he wanted to showcase several players at the High School and JUCO level that could quickly help an HBCU program. Pittman’s Pocket was designed to give HBCU football a platform on NFL Draft Diamonds because we started our company working with only HBCU programs, so it is great to give back to the schools that helped establish our company!
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Michael Noble, LB, Texas A&M University-Commerce
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I knew I wanted to be a football player after growing up watching USC football games back in 2004 and 2005 and seeing the grit and effort that was put in and good winning felt because of how hard it was to win week in and week.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Orlando Henley, DB, Harding University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player when I was little and my dad told me he was signing me up. I remember scoring my first touchdown thinking “I actually like this”. I carried it on with me from that point on.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Bills fans show up at player’s houses to shovel their driveways to ensure they get to Detroit
The BillsMafia is the best fan base, and yes I am biased and I do not care. I am a huge fan of the Bills, but man this is a cool story. As you know Buffalo had 77 inches of snow dumped on them this weekend and the Bills players were stuck at their houses. They could not get out of their driveways, but have no fear because the BillsMafia is here.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Bucs coach Bruce Arians says the Buccaneers’ early struggles were because Tom Brady was playing “Bad”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not look good in October but they have since turned it around a little bit. Obviously, with Tom Brady going through a divorce and injuries on the offensive line, Tom did not look like the Tom of old. Well, Bruce Arians the former Buccaneers coach...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Commanders will honor slain UVA football players with special decals on their helmets this week
On Sunday, the Washington Commanders will take the field with three helmet decals honoring the three University of Virginia football players who were killed last Sunday. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed while returning from a school field trip on Sunday. The Washington...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker suffered torn ACL
Hendon Hooker was one of the most electrifying players in all of college football this year. He led the Tennessee Volunteers to an impressive start and had the team looking like contenders. Yesterday, in a game agianst South Carolina Gamecocks, Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Commanders disciplined their players over an alcohol-related incident on a team plane
Yesterday, the NFL posted the rules for NFL teams related to alcohol on team planes. This happened after Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI hours after their game with the Packers. Well, many photos started being shared showing the players on the team plane for the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Destin Mack, CB, The Citadel
Honors/Captainship: 2nd Team All-Southern Conference (’21) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022 9 GP, 9 GS, 48 Tkl, .5 TFL, 1 FR, 2 INT, 3 PD. 2021 11 GP, 11 GS, 44 Tkl, 2 TFL, 5 INT, 7 PD, 1 FR. 2020 11 GP, 11 GS, 37 Tkl,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Could he return for the playoffs if needed?
Dr. Morse breaks down the latest on Rams superstar wideout Cooper Kupp and whether you can expect him back into your Fantasy rosters for the playoffs. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for November 19, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Hula Bowl
Cardinals signed RB Corey Clement to their active roster. Falcons elevated OL Ryan Neuzil and WR Frank Darby to their active roster. Ravens elevated CB Daryl Worley to their active roster. Buffalo Bills. Bills elevated WR Tanner Gentry and CB Xavier Rhodes to their active roster. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
Safest bet for Blue Devils versus Bellarmine
Perhaps the one guarantee for Monday night is that the Duke basketball squad will outrebound the Bellarmine Knights (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) in their 8:30 p.m. ET matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game The No. 7 Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) enjoy the services ...
Comments / 0