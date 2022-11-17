Read full article on original website
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
CAR AND DRIVER
Winter Is Back, but Don't Idle Your Car
There's no national law against idling a vehicle, but even if it's not illegal where you live, it just doesn't make sense to leave your car running if you're not in it. With the cold weather, it might be tempting to warm up your vehicle, but with modern cars, it's faster and more efficient to just start moving.
techeblog.com
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Debuts at the LA Auto Show, Limited to 2,500-Units
Limited to 2,500-units worldwide, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuted at the LA Auto Show today and it will be offered with the Rallye Design Package inspired by the iconic winning car of the 1984 race. What you notice first is that it’s 50mm higher than on a 911 Carrera model with Sport Suspension, and the standard lift system can raise the front / rear an additional 30mm.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Ram designed a backpack for pickup trucks
The Ram 1500 Backcountry X custom is a showcase for a RamPack storage system that can be installed onto a pickup truck to expand its cargo carrying capability.
How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires?
Tire rotations are a simple way to save money on tire replacement costs. It once was performed every other oil change. The post How Often Should You Really Rotate Your Tires? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
marlinmag.com
New Boats of 2023
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. From fishy, innovative 40-foot dayboats and walkarounds to 90-foot super-sport-fishermen capable of amazing range, amenities and comfort, the next generation of boats is almost beyond imagination. And yet, they all share a technological edge in the design, construction techniques, propulsion, electronics, and optional equipment that was almost unheard of just a handful of years ago. Those advancements continue to push the boundaries of reality in the world of sport fishing from a group of incredibly talented builders.
Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph
Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Former Stig Takes The New BMW M3 Touring For A Spin Around Nürburgring
Being "The Stig" on BBC's Top Gear is probably one of the coolest and important roles you get to play, and Ben Collins had the distinction for seven years. The role appeared in 2002 with "The Black Stig" - played by ex-Formula 1 driver Perry McCarthy for just one year – and continued with "The White Stig," portrayed Collins, a racing driver, from 2003 until 2010. His impressive racing career helped him not only be the best Stig out there, but also give some of the best driven reviews on any car you can imagine. Recently, the guys over Drivetribe were invited to test the new BMW M3 Touring around the Nurburgring, and as no surprise, they decided to send The Stig, er, Ben Collins, himself.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.
The Full-Size Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag
Fuel economy has become highly important. Here are some full-size truck options with the best mpg, and the top of list is also the cheapest. The post The Full-Size Truck With the Best Mpg Has the Lowest Price Tag appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
brytfmonline.com
An acoustic heat pump uses sound energy to heat and cool homes
With the energy crisis, opportunities for the launch of new technologies and the development of others already known acquire a new expression. The crisis of gas and the prices of other fossil fuels and the impact of these high prices on energy production opens the doors to new products. This was the focus of investing in the solution, which has been talked about for several years, to use an acoustic heat pump that emits no greenhouse gases and has a very small carbon footprint.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
