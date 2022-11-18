The Monroe County Medical Society has recognized two healthcare professionals who, according to the group, have gone above and beyond the usual call of duty. • Physician Thomas L. Mahoney, who earned the 2022 Edward Mott Moore Physician Award. Mahoney served as chief medical officer for Common Ground Health from 2010 to 2021, overseeing all aspects of clinical data and analytics for the regional health planning organization. He was instrumental in securing a $26.6 million communitywide grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation for transforming primary care by integrating home and community-based services.

