Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westsidenewsny.com

Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation

Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
HILTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WEBSTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Medical society recognizes healthcare professionals

The Monroe County Medical Society has recognized two healthcare professionals who, according to the group, have gone above and beyond the usual call of duty. • Physician Thomas L. Mahoney, who earned the 2022 Edward Mott Moore Physician Award. Mahoney served as chief medical officer for Common Ground Health from 2010 to 2021, overseeing all aspects of clinical data and analytics for the regional health planning organization. He was instrumental in securing a $26.6 million communitywide grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation for transforming primary care by integrating home and community-based services.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

TV Dinner: Italian Beans & Greens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to use this to replace your standard green bean casserole. Chef Chris Manning introduces us to Italian Greens and Beans. It’s great as an alternative side for your Thanksgiving feast. He says it was a staple on many Italian menus in the Rochester area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stokoe Farms Christmas tree opening weekend

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – If you prefer a real Christmas tree to light up your home, now is the time to grab one. It’s opening weekend for Stokoe Farm, and there are plenty of trees to go around. Tress were coming down across the farm Saturday morning. We met...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Wind Farms has Compliance Approved

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Public Service Commission approved compliance fillings for four major wind farms in Upstate New York, two of which are in Steuben County. The compliance filings were needed before the projects could start construction or become operational. “Projects such as these are vital...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: National Adoption Day

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot sines on National Adoption Day - which was celebrated in Family Court at Rochester's Hall of Justice Friday morning. Seven children were formally adopted into loving families, among them was 7-year-old Alejandro to parents Alberto Martinez and Gregory Thomas. "It's been going well...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need

Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Frizzy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

Mrs. Claus has reached her goal!

Thanks in part to the generosity of my wonderful readers, Florence “Mrs. Claus” Kinney has reached her incredible goal of collecting and donating 100,000 Christmas gifts for children. If you don’t know her story, here it is in a nutshell:. Florence Kinney is the driving force behind...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffalorising.com

WNY holiday tradition, BPO presents Handel’s MESSIAH @ Our Lady of Victory Basilica

Tis the season, to attend a sensational concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus. Not only is the chorus performing the beloved Handel’s MESSIAH, it just so happens that one of the two concerts is being held at the glorious Our Lady of Victory Basilica. This concert by the highly esteemed chorus should be a considered a “do not miss” this holiday season.
BUFFALO, NY

