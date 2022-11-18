Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Marketplace Mall is slated to get five new tenants next year: A favorite empanada stop is one of them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop is known in Rochester for its empanadas. The business has been inside the public market for over two decades, but the owner says he’s been making empanadas with his wife for close to 50 years, so expanding is a dream for them.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester, cannabis officials weigh in on illegal sticker market
Brighton, N.Y. — As we inch ever close to when the first licenses will be distributed for cannabis sales, there are still some businesses trying to pass themselves off as legal cannabis stores. Businesses that will sell marijuana legally aren't even open yet. In fact, the licenses haven't been...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton-Parma Senior Centeroffers shopping transportation
Do you know of someone who would enjoy getting out of the house weekly to get some needed items at the store? The Hilton-Parma Senior Center offers Senior Express transportation service year-round for seniors in the Town of Parma. Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., the Senior Center’s driver departs...
Local snowplow company shares how Buffalo snowstorm paused services
But this storm is the worst they’ve seen in years, making projects that would take between five and ten minutes go on for over an hour.
Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
gvhealthnews.com
Medical society recognizes healthcare professionals
The Monroe County Medical Society has recognized two healthcare professionals who, according to the group, have gone above and beyond the usual call of duty. • Physician Thomas L. Mahoney, who earned the 2022 Edward Mott Moore Physician Award. Mahoney served as chief medical officer for Common Ground Health from 2010 to 2021, overseeing all aspects of clinical data and analytics for the regional health planning organization. He was instrumental in securing a $26.6 million communitywide grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation for transforming primary care by integrating home and community-based services.
wwnytv.com
TV Dinner: Italian Beans & Greens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to use this to replace your standard green bean casserole. Chef Chris Manning introduces us to Italian Greens and Beans. It’s great as an alternative side for your Thanksgiving feast. He says it was a staple on many Italian menus in the Rochester area.
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
WHEC TV-10
Stokoe Farms Christmas tree opening weekend
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – If you prefer a real Christmas tree to light up your home, now is the time to grab one. It’s opening weekend for Stokoe Farm, and there are plenty of trees to go around. Tress were coming down across the farm Saturday morning. We met...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Wind Farms has Compliance Approved
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The New York State Public Service Commission approved compliance fillings for four major wind farms in Upstate New York, two of which are in Steuben County. The compliance filings were needed before the projects could start construction or become operational. “Projects such as these are vital...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: National Adoption Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot sines on National Adoption Day - which was celebrated in Family Court at Rochester's Hall of Justice Friday morning. Seven children were formally adopted into loving families, among them was 7-year-old Alejandro to parents Alberto Martinez and Gregory Thomas. "It's been going well...
Monroe County has the most flu cases in upstate New York
Flu numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and statewide.
13 WHAM
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
13 WHAM
Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
Rochester, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bennett School of Innovative Technology football team will have a game with Mcquaid Jesuit Senior High School on November 21, 2022, 15:00:00. 2022 NYSPHSAA Section V vs VI Class AA Football Regionals.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
websterontheweb.com
Mrs. Claus has reached her goal!
Thanks in part to the generosity of my wonderful readers, Florence “Mrs. Claus” Kinney has reached her incredible goal of collecting and donating 100,000 Christmas gifts for children. If you don’t know her story, here it is in a nutshell:. Florence Kinney is the driving force behind...
buffalorising.com
WNY holiday tradition, BPO presents Handel’s MESSIAH @ Our Lady of Victory Basilica
Tis the season, to attend a sensational concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus. Not only is the chorus performing the beloved Handel’s MESSIAH, it just so happens that one of the two concerts is being held at the glorious Our Lady of Victory Basilica. This concert by the highly esteemed chorus should be a considered a “do not miss” this holiday season.
Comments / 0