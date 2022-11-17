Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
AHA News: Feast on Gratitude This Season – It Could Be Good For You, Mentally and Physically
AHA News: Feast on Gratitude This Season – It Could Be Good For You, Mentally and Physically. MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Overindulgence is a Thanksgiving tradition rarely praised by health experts. But when it comes to the reason for the season – gratitude – feel free to serve up as much as you can.
Comments / 0