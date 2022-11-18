ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Cold will lose its grip on Southern New England into Thanksgiving, dry too

It'll be a cold chilly start to the short week ahead, with the holiday coming Thursday. Dress for 20 degree temperatures near sunrise Monday. The core of the current arctic-in-origin cold snap will slowly depart over the next 24 to 36 hours on a predominantly southwest flow of air, with highs reaching near seasonal levels Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thanksgiving Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy