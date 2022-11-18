Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Cold will lose its grip on Southern New England into Thanksgiving, dry too
It'll be a cold chilly start to the short week ahead, with the holiday coming Thursday. Dress for 20 degree temperatures near sunrise Monday. The core of the current arctic-in-origin cold snap will slowly depart over the next 24 to 36 hours on a predominantly southwest flow of air, with highs reaching near seasonal levels Tuesday, Wednesday, and into Thanksgiving Thursday.
Comments / 0