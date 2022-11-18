SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — The mood was grim on Saturday afternoon. The United Nations climate talks, known as COP27, had already shot past their theoretical Friday evening deadline. The latest available draft of an agreement still contained only placeholders on some of the most pressing issues, most notably the creation of a fund for climate change loss and damage, the term for compensation to developing countries for the devastating climate impacts. Some major players, including the European Union, threatened to walk away from the negotiating table.

1 DAY AGO