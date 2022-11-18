Read full article on original website
The COP27 climate talks went to overtime. Did they deliver?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — The mood was grim on Saturday afternoon. The United Nations climate talks, known as COP27, had already shot past their theoretical Friday evening deadline. The latest available draft of an agreement still contained only placeholders on some of the most pressing issues, most notably the creation of a fund for climate change loss and damage, the term for compensation to developing countries for the devastating climate impacts. Some major players, including the European Union, threatened to walk away from the negotiating table.
With rail strike looming, White House won't say how Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations
With a rail union strike still looming ahead of the holidays, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claim President Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations.
Veils are burning and the regime is cracking down. What is the endgame for the protests in Iran?
It’s been more than two months. There are daily protests against the regime in Iran in several parts of the country and daily reminders of the regime’s brutality. There is a steady stream of condemnation from the rest of the world and a steady stream of invective from Iran’s leaders.
