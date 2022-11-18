Read full article on original website
Deputy opens fire at suspect who pointed weapon in NW Harris Co. neighborhood, sheriff's office says
The reported chaos appeared to have began when a business owner was followed to her home, where four suspects tried to rob her, deputies say.
houston-today.com
Man sought in supicious incident in Houston
Houston RCMP are looking for information that can lead them to a man reported as acting suspiciously shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. That’s following a report of a man jumping out of some bushes in the Mountainview Drive area and running toward a young man walking along the sidewalk near the top of the staircase to Jamie Baxter Park.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed on neighbor’s yard in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on a neighbor’s yard in north Houston early Monday, police said. Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Werner Street near Witcher Ln. at around 12:45 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Car crash investigation in Harris County led to arrest of man with two felony warrants
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation into a car crash leads to a man with two felony warrants being arrested. Earlier in the week, Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a car accident in the 3100 block of Treaschwig Road in north Houston. Officials investigated which led to...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman waits more than 7 years for sister's accused killer to stand trial for murder
HOUSTON - Maysha Talat says she's lost faith in the criminal justice system and who could blame her?. She was just 17 when she found her 23-year-old sister, Ayesha, murdered on Mother's Day 2015. "The door is blocked by her body, so I have to move her over," Maysha said....
Click2Houston.com
Suspect steals car with 1-year-old inside, drops toddler off at SW Houston dollar store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find the suspect who allegedly stole a family’s vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside, then dropped the child off at a southwest Houston dollar store, where he was found wandering. According to HPD, a 38-year-old father and his little boy were...
Police respond to deadly stabbing along METRORail line in downtown
Service on the Purple Line was suspended Monday night following what police believe was a deadly assault.
Click2Houston.com
Man with 5 prior DWIs sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
HOUSTON – A Houston man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for killing another driver in a drunken driving crash in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. “A completely innocent father of four lost his...
Click2Houston.com
Father recalls moment his vehicle was stolen with his 1-year-old son inside
HOUSTON – One minute Alex Barahona said he was putting air in his vehicle’s tires, and the next minute, he was chasing his car down after a man jumped in and took off with his baby still in the back. Now, where the child was found is even...
Police find man dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside home in north Houston
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and when officers arrived, they found the man dead. The victim does not live at the home where he was found, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 injured after alleged robbery in N. Houston, HPD says; Police now searching for 4 teens believed to be responsible
HOUSTON – A person has died and two others were wounded after police say a robbery turned deadly Saturday night in north Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 7410 block of Northline Drive near W Little York at around 8:30 p.m. Police...
cw39.com
‘Choir Boy’ newest K9 officer in La Porte Police Department
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new officer has now joined the ranks of the La Porte Police Department. And he’s already getting illegal narcotics office of city streets. Introducing “Choir Boy” ! This 3 year old Labrador Retriever is the newest arrival to the K9 officer core for La Porte Police.
cw39.com
Hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes. It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York. Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and...
Man pursuing legal action after he says police mistook him as inmate
Body camera footage obtained by Jeremie Cummins' attorney shows the man on the ground, shouting that he is not an escaped inmate.
HCSO deputies shoot suspect during NW Harris Co. home invasion, sheriff says. 1 other arrested, 2 still on the run
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy shot a suspect accused of a home invasion in northwest Harris County Friday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Melody Park, which is near Bammel North Houston Road and West Richey Road. The...
Family of 84-year-old reverend believes he was attacked after going missing during morning walk
The family of a beloved reverend with dementia believes their loved one was actually beaten, but they're getting little answers about what actually happened.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
fox26houston.com
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her
Facts that only ABC13 uncovered have led investigators into exploring whether a Houston woman's husband allegedly directed the deadly stabbing that left his wife dead, from behind bars.
