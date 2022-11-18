ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houston-today.com

Man sought in supicious incident in Houston

Houston RCMP are looking for information that can lead them to a man reported as acting suspiciously shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 11. That’s following a report of a man jumping out of some bushes in the Mountainview Drive area and running toward a young man walking along the sidewalk near the top of the staircase to Jamie Baxter Park.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

‘Choir Boy’ newest K9 officer in La Porte Police Department

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A new officer has now joined the ranks of the La Porte Police Department. And he’s already getting illegal narcotics office of city streets. Introducing “Choir Boy” ! This 3 year old Labrador Retriever is the newest arrival to the K9 officer core for La Porte Police.
LA PORTE, TX

