Tulsa, OK

Paramount+ offers free beer to celebrate release of ‘Tulsa King’

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — To celebrate the release of “Tulsa King,” Paramount wants to raise a glass to our city.

In a Instagram post, Paramount+ announced that they’ll be offering one beer per person at several bars in Tulsa.

You’ll only have one hour to grab the free beer, and there’s limited drinks available. The post already has more than 1,000 likes, so don’t wait!

On Sunday, Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get one free beer at one of these businesses:

  • Cabin Boys
  • Neff Brewing
  • McNellie’s South
  • McNellie’s Midtown
  • Elgin Park
  • Dust Bowl
  • Welltown
  • American Solera
  • Pub W
  • Hunt Club
  • R Bar & Grill

