Newington, CT

Newington Town Crier

Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday

NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers

More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
valleypressextra.com

Golf returns to Canton site

CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westportjournal.com

Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!

HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week

ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
ANSONIA, CT
Journal Inquirer

Moving out of Town Hall

EAST HARTFORD — Town departments will vacate Town Hall beginning Dec. 15 in advance of renovations of the 84-year-old building, with service disruptions expected until Jan. 9. The Town Council approved the $21.6 million project on Oct. 4. Of the total, $11.9 million comes from bonds authorized in 2018...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested in Vermont

A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls

2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT

