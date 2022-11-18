Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Newington Town Crier
Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday
NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
Journal Inquirer
State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers
More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
Enfield council OKs moratorium on rentals for high school field
ENFIELD — The high school turf field areas will not be available for outside rental or use until the first phase of work on the turf and track area improvement project is completed. Per advice of the high school athletic director Cory O’Connell, the Town Council voted last week...
valleypressextra.com
Golf returns to Canton site
CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
westportjournal.com
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
New Haven Independent
Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week
ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
Moving out of Town Hall
EAST HARTFORD — Town departments will vacate Town Hall beginning Dec. 15 in advance of renovations of the 84-year-old building, with service disruptions expected until Jan. 9. The Town Council approved the $21.6 million project on Oct. 4. Of the total, $11.9 million comes from bonds authorized in 2018...
wiltonbulletin.com
New Torrington Center Congregational Church minister sees growth in parish
TORRINGTON — Averill Elizabeth Blackburn was about to cross a street in London while listening to her iPod through headphones, when she suddenly felt God calling her to be a minister. “It was like a lightning bolt without the lightning,” she said. “And I am so grateful that I...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Windsor man arrested in Vermont
A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
PERSONALITIES: Former TV host makes Glastonbury businesses her business
GLASTONBURY — Jackie Post spent much of her career in broadcast news, reporting on traffic or being an anchor. Since 2018, though, she has created her own “hyperlocal” online publication, The Scoop Glastonbury, dedicated to promoting businesses in the Glastonbury area. Who she is: Creator of The...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire In The Walls
2022-11-19@2:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters found a fire in the walls possibly set off by a worker at 101 Highland Avenue. Firefighters quickly contained the situation. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Bristol Press
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
Hartford opens emergency overnight warming center as temps drop this weekend
The City of Hartford is temporarily activating its cold weather protocols and opening an overnight warming center beginning Friday night.
