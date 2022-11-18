ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDAM-TV

Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave the University of South Alabama a 13-10 halftime lead Saturday afternoon over the University of Southern MIssissippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium. USM (5-5) had held the lead for a good chunk...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAFB

Saints-Falcons to play Saturday matchup in Week 15

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will take on rival Atlanta Falcons in a Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan. Kickoff time and broadcast network have not been decided yet. The rivals last met in Week 1 of the...
ATLANTA, GA
WAFB

49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ two-game losing streak is over, after they disposed of the Rams, 27-20, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday (Nov. 20). Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes in the contest. Juwan Johnson, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave hauled in Dalton passes for scores.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Hall-of-Famers, National Champions & more: 10 notable athletes from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port City is home to several hall-of-fame and notable athletes who have made an impact in their respective sports and brought their winning ways back to their hometown of Mobile. Among the plethora of high-profile athletes, Mobile is home to five Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famers. National Championship quarterbacks, former No. […]
MOBILE, AL
WAFB

La. to take national stage during 2023 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana spirit will be on display for the country to see during the upcoming 2023 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. According to the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana float in this year’s parade will feature a riverboat or paddlewheel steamboat decorated with flowers, leaves, and seeds. Float riders will include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport as well as 20 Louisiana queens from across the state.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wwno.org

'We Hoped For Better': Growing Up In Segregated New Orleans

Before she was First Lady of New Orleans and before she was a civil rights activist, Sybil Haydel Morial was a young girl growing up in the city's Seventh Ward. Born into a prominent Creole family, young Sybil had access to all the comforts of a middle-class life. But she was still a black girl in the segregated south.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Holds A Class Of 2000 Reunion With Former McMain High School Classmates

Lil Wayne hosted a high school reunion with his former Eleanor McMain classmates in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, October 28th. While in his hometown for the 6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest, Tunechi reconnected with old friends at Fulton Alley bowling venue by hosting a Class Of 2000 reunion that was produced by Melissa Harvey and The Goldwing Group.
HARVEY, LA
Doug Stewart

Bollinger Shipyards acquires VT Halter Marine

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., announced today that it has completed the acquisition of VT Halter Marine Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO). The newly acquired yards have been renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair.
PASCAGOULA, MS
96.5 KVKI

New Orleans Mayor Says Reporter “Freaks Her Out”

You probably remember the story from last month about the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya 'tha destroya' Cantrell, claiming she had to travel first class because, according to her, traveling coach was 'dangerous for black women.' So her trips to Switzerland and Singapore were all charged to the fine tax payers of the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

A Louisiana city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Louisiana managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

