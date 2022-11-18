MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, speaking at a WisPolitics.com event, also said they hoped to work better with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his second term. Evers, who rarely talked with GOP leaders in his first term, reached out to both lawmakers recently, Vos and LeMahieu said. Vos said he spoke with Evers for five minutes. “That was five minutes more than the past two years,” Vos said.

