Episode 30: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast Veterans and Bladder Cancer: What You Need to Know with Dr. Joshua Meeks
In Episode 30 of Bladder Cancer Matters, host Rick Bangs talks with Dr. Joshua Meeks. Dr. Meeks is the Section Chief of Robotic Surgery at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center and an Associate Professor of Urology, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He is a urologic surgeon with expertise in the diagnosis, treatment and management of bladder cancer.
Episode 31: Bladder Cancer Matters Podcast How COVID Changed How Bladder Cancer Doctors and Patients Interact with Dr. Sima Porten
In Episode 31 of Bladder Cancer Matters, host Rick Bangs talks with Dr. Sima Porten, a urologic cancer surgeon at the University of California San Francisco, about how COVID changed the way that bladder cancer doctors and patients interact. Rick and Dr. Porten talk about:. Some of the experiences of...
Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update
Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
Even a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can change fetus' brain
Exposure to even low levels of alcohol while in the womb can change the structure of the fetus' brain, according to Austrian researchers.
Women Share Why They Rejected Proposals, And I'm Begging You To Avoid A Public Proposal If You Can
"When I wanted to get married, he wasn't ready. When I told him I was leaving, he asked purely out of desperation. This happened twice."
Dealing With Delirium: My Experience With Cancer Pain Killers as a Recovering Addict
As a recovering addict, I was nervous about the pain killers that would come alongside my cancer treatment, but I soon learned that they would be needed. Treatment started the day after a biopsy confirmed my acute myeloid leukemia diagnosis. Induction included chemo that was administered nonstop for eight days, then I stayed in the hospital for another three weeks waiting for my stubborn neutrophils to rise to a decent level before going home and waiting for the next treatment.
Here’s How the Thanksgiving Plans of Cancer Survivors and Caregivers Are Being Affected by Cancer and COVID-19
CURE® surveyed its audience to see if cancer and the COVID-19 virus are changing their Thanksgiving plans. Here’s what they had to say. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and with it, comes family gatherings, long-distance travel, hearty meals and other traditions with loved ones that can sometimes be tricky for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers to navigate.
CAR-T Cell Therapy Demonstrates Similar Survival Across Socioeconomic Status in Children With Blood Cancer
Though remission rates for children who underwent CAR-T cell therapy did not differ based on socioeconomic status, accessibility gaps remain. Children with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia living in poverty achieved similar outcomes to those from more advantaged households when treated with CAR-T cell therapy, according to a recent study. Previous...
9 Essentials to Bring to Chemotherapy
After going through 14 rounds of chemotherapy to treat triple-negative breast cancer, I made a list of nine items I’m happy I had with me in the chemo chair. I celebrated my 29th birthday just weeks before I got the dreadful call, “your biopsy results confirm that you have triple-negative breast cancer and need to start treatment right away.”
