Click2Houston.com
Body-slammed: Texans rookie Dameon Pierce power bombed by Commanders DT, running game shut down
HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce plunged into the line of scrimmage, a path that brought him directly into the grasp of massive Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Ridgeway didn’t make a routine tackle on Pierce, though. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound former Dallas Cowboys fifth-round...
4 Houston Texans QB options with Davis Mills proving he’s not the answer
The Houston Texans head into Week 12 with a league-worst 1-8-1 record. They have lost five consecutive games and rank
Yardbarker
J.J. Watt Commits Fashion Mistake Before Cardinals Game
Last night the NFL went international once again with a game played in Mexico City. Unfortunately for fans, the game was a snoozer. The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. Arizona's defense got burned by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even worse, Cardinals defensive tackle J.J. Watt might...
Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis headline Pro Football HOF nominees
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney and Joe Thomas headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 list of eligible
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'
The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Bleacher Report
Peter King Explains Voting Process for AP NFL MVP Award; Names His Top 10 Candidates
Patrick Mahomes had another explosive game on Sunday night, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback unsurprisingly tops the MVP list of Pro Football Talk's Peter King. The rest of King's top 10 is as follows:. 2. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. 3. Miami...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?
Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Rookies We'd Like to See More of Down the Stretch
The 2022 NFL draft class is already making its mark in the NFL. Dameon Pierce is one of the league's top-ten rushers. Aidan Hutchinson is almost on a double-digit sacks pace, and Tariq Woolen is turning out to be one of the leading ball hawks in the league. Each of...
Bleacher Report
B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More
Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
Bleacher Report
4-Star QB Marcus Stokes Loses Florida Scholarship Offer After Rapping N-Word in Video
The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the N-word in a social media post, per TMZ Sports. A two-second clip showed the white player singing along to a rap song featuring the N-word in his car, leading to backlash online.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season was an absolute blast. Tony Pollard went berserk with nearly 200 scrimmage yards and two scores. Travis Kelce found the end zone three times; incredibly, so did Samaje Perine. Punctuating the week, Jimmy Garoppolo pulled off a four-score masterpiece Monday night. As fun...
Bleacher Report
Davante Adams Touted as Best WR in NFL After Walk-Off TD as Raiders Beat Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 22-16 in overtime on Sunday at Empower Field to improve to 3-7 on the season, and it was a big afternoon for Derek Carr and Davante Adams. Carr completed 23 of 37 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns in the win,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push
The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. While a jam-packed Thanksgiving week slate will bring more clarity, it’s readily apparent which teams still have a chance of making it to the postseason and which are already looking forward to next year. More teams will soon join...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 12
The second half of the 2022 NFL season is heating up, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. Here's a look at where things stand as we turn the page to Week 12, as well as matchups to keep an eye on. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1 2....
Bleacher Report
EA Sports to Release College Football Video Game in 2024
EA Sports announced Tuesday that the EA Sports College Football video game will release in the summer of 2024. Daryl Holt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN's Michael Rothstein: "That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations, and cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."
Bleacher Report
The Toughest 2023 Offseason Decisions Facing NFL Teams after Week 11
The 11th NFL Sunday of 2022 is complete. As we approach the stretch run for the postseason, most of the football world is focused on the playoff race. Some key decision-makers, however, are already looking ahead to the 2023 offseason. This is because many franchises—likely contenders and basement-dwellers alike—have some...
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
Bleacher Report
Andrew McCutchen's Top Options in 2022 MLB Free Agency Ahead of Brewers Decision
Former MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen is flying under the radar on the MLB free-agent market, but he could provide a depth boost for just about any team heading into the 2023 season. McCutchen captured the NL MVP award in 2013 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he...
