ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt Commits Fashion Mistake Before Cardinals Game

Last night the NFL went international once again with a game played in Mexico City. Unfortunately for fans, the game was a snoozer. The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. Arizona's defense got burned by 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even worse, Cardinals defensive tackle J.J. Watt might...
Bleacher Report

Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Bleacher Report

Peter King Explains Voting Process for AP NFL MVP Award; Names His Top 10 Candidates

Patrick Mahomes had another explosive game on Sunday night, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback unsurprisingly tops the MVP list of Pro Football Talk's Peter King. The rest of King's top 10 is as follows:. 2. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. 3. Miami...
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 12?

Eleven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, division races are heating up. We have a pretty good idea which teams are for real and which are also-rans. Before the season, the AFC West was widely expected to be the best division in the game. But that race is all but over, with the Kansas City Chiefs barreling toward a seventh straight division crown. Expectations weren't as high in the AFC East or NFC East, but both those divisions are loaded top to bottom with teams with winning records.
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Rookies We'd Like to See More of Down the Stretch

The 2022 NFL draft class is already making its mark in the NFL. Dameon Pierce is one of the league's top-ten rushers. Aidan Hutchinson is almost on a double-digit sacks pace, and Tariq Woolen is turning out to be one of the leading ball hawks in the league. Each of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bleacher Report

B/R Interview: Calvin Johnson Talks Justin Jefferson, Stafford, NFL ALL DAY and More

Congratulations, Justin Jefferson. You have officially impressed one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. Calvin Johnson told Bleacher Report that Jefferson's incredible one-handed snag during crunch time of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 10 victory over the Buffalo Bills was his "favorite ever" catch thanks to the "situation and ability shown there."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season was an absolute blast. Tony Pollard went berserk with nearly 200 scrimmage yards and two scores. Travis Kelce found the end zone three times; incredibly, so did Samaje Perine. Punctuating the week, Jimmy Garoppolo pulled off a four-score masterpiece Monday night. As fun...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire: Treylon Burks Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, but there's still plenty of work to be done on the waiver wire. If you are fighting for a playoff spot over these final few weeks, you'll need to make as many shrewd free-agent pickups as possible. There are still some useful players on waivers, including some who could potentially swing a matchup as an injury fill-in or bye week replacement.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Saquon Barkley and Biggest X-Factors of 2022 NFL Season Playoff Push

The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus. While a jam-packed Thanksgiving week slate will bring more clarity, it’s readily apparent which teams still have a chance of making it to the postseason and which are already looking forward to next year. More teams will soon join...
Bleacher Report

EA Sports to Release College Football Video Game in 2024

EA Sports announced Tuesday that the EA Sports College Football video game will release in the summer of 2024. Daryl Holt, the vice president and general manager of EA Sports, told ESPN's Michael Rothstein: "That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations, and cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."
MICHIGAN STATE
Bleacher Report

The Toughest 2023 Offseason Decisions Facing NFL Teams after Week 11

The 11th NFL Sunday of 2022 is complete. As we approach the stretch run for the postseason, most of the football world is focused on the playoff race. Some key decision-makers, however, are already looking ahead to the 2023 offseason. This is because many franchises—likely contenders and basement-dwellers alike—have some...
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy