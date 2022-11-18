They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.

