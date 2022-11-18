ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday

Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN

Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner

They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Nelson scores 21 points in Eastern Michigan's 77-70 win over Florida A&M

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team secured a 77-70, non-conference victory over Florida A&M University today, Nov. 19, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The win keeps Eastern (3-0, 0-0 MAC) undefeated on the young season, its first three-game stretch of unblemished basketball to...
YPSILANTI, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Eastern Rallies Before Falling at Oakland, 92-90, in Overtime

ROCHESTER, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team went into the halftime break trailing Oakland University, 45-36, but rallied from the deficit to tie the game at 82-82 and force overtime. Ultimately, the Eagles could not complete the comeback, falling to the Golden Grizzlies, 92-90, on the road inside the O'Rena, Nov. 19.
ROCHESTER, MI
emueagles.com

Raeven Chase Earns First Team All-MAC Honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Fifth year Raeven Chase (Toronto, Ont.-Michael Power St. Joseph Catholic) of the Eastern Michigan University volleyball program was the lone Eagle to be named to a team in the Mid-American Conference awards, announced by the league office, today, Nov. 19. The teams were decided by a vote of the league's 12 head coaches.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX - Laurie Byrd

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - To commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the passage of Title IX, Eastern Michigan University Athletics will spotlight both former and current student-athletes and their teams. Laurie Ann Byrd graduated from EMU in 1984 and was a four-year member of the then-Hurons women's basketball team. As the...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team

NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder.  Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels

It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy