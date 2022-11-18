Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday
Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
Look: Michigan Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN
Michigan beat Ohio State last year, but was the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes something that is sustainable?. Ohio State had dominated the rivalry in recent years, prior to 2021, but Michigan took control of things at the Big House last year. However, some excuses have been made for the...
WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner
They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.
emueagles.com
Nelson scores 21 points in Eastern Michigan's 77-70 win over Florida A&M
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team secured a 77-70, non-conference victory over Florida A&M University today, Nov. 19, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The win keeps Eastern (3-0, 0-0 MAC) undefeated on the young season, its first three-game stretch of unblemished basketball to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Michigan football nets commitment from Dexter 2-star safety Micah Davis
DEXTER – Micah Davis had one of his best games in front of Michigan football recruits and a month later, the star Dexter safety is going to be a Wolverine. The 6-foot-2 defensive back committed to Michigan on Friday, a month after he received a preferred walk-on position from UM coaches after his performance against Saline on Oct. 14.
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
MLive.com
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
emueagles.com
Eastern Rallies Before Falling at Oakland, 92-90, in Overtime
ROCHESTER, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team went into the halftime break trailing Oakland University, 45-36, but rallied from the deficit to tie the game at 82-82 and force overtime. Ultimately, the Eagles could not complete the comeback, falling to the Golden Grizzlies, 92-90, on the road inside the O'Rena, Nov. 19.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
emueagles.com
Raeven Chase Earns First Team All-MAC Honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- Fifth year Raeven Chase (Toronto, Ont.-Michael Power St. Joseph Catholic) of the Eastern Michigan University volleyball program was the lone Eagle to be named to a team in the Mid-American Conference awards, announced by the league office, today, Nov. 19. The teams were decided by a vote of the league's 12 head coaches.
emueagles.com
Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX - Laurie Byrd
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - To commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the passage of Title IX, Eastern Michigan University Athletics will spotlight both former and current student-athletes and their teams. Laurie Ann Byrd graduated from EMU in 1984 and was a four-year member of the then-Hurons women's basketball team. As the...
MLive.com
Frankie Collins had Michigan game marked on calendar, relished win over former team
NEW YORK -- Michigan scored and the crowd roared, urging the Wolverines to get back in the game, which was unraveling just 12 minutes in. Now Michigan needed a stop. Instead, Arizona State’s Frankie Collins drove left before reaching the baseline, kept his dribble, and shoveled an underhanded, off-hand pass to a teammate for a corner 3 attempt. Collins raised his arm in celebration before the shot was even released, jogging back on defense with confidence.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia pharmacist's cough syrup scheme • Northville couple killed in crash • 13 cars stolen from dealership
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pharmacist was charged in a multi-million dollar cough syrup scheme out of a Livonia pharmacy, a Northville couple was killed in a car crash last Saturday, and 13 cars were stolen from a Flint dealership with some recovered in Metro Detroit: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
fox2detroit.com
2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
Arab American News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Big Ass Squirrels
It’s 2022 so it only makes sense that people are are in with fat squirrels roaming around the University of Michigan Campus. At the start of the month, the Ann Arbor news did a story on a very fat squirrel that has been running around the UofM campus. Since that story, more photos have been shared of that squirrel and other fatties around the campus.
