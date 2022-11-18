ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Kearney Hub

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

WASHINGTON — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans are doubling down on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president's son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kearney Hub

Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat

LAS VEGAS — Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination. No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kearney Hub

Play for young voters worked in midterms

Young voters delivered on President Joe Biden's hopes they would turn out in the midterms, helping to win key Senate races and fending off a Republican bid to wrest full control of Congress. Voters under 30 were decisive in Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada — which officially...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

Republicans ride ESG backlash to state financial offices

WASHINGTON — Republicans picked up state financial officer positions during the midterm elections amid a campaign against environmental, social and governance investing. Five positions — in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Wisconsin — flipped from Democratic to Republican in races for state auditor, controller or treasurer. Of the 50 directly elected positions, Republicans won 29 and Democrats won 19, according to an analysis from Ballotpedia. Two races remain uncalled.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kearney Hub

TikTok draws bipartisan fire

WASHINGTON — Two U.S. senators called TikTok a Chinese surveillance tool, issuing a bipartisan warning as the Biden administration weighs a deal that could let the video-sharing app keep operating in the U.S. “It’s not just the content you upload to TikTok but all the data on your phone,...
WISCONSIN STATE

