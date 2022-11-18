Read full article on original website
House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority
WASHINGTON — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans are doubling down on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president's son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much...
The NeverKevins Can Still Block McCarthy’s Bid for Speaker
With Republicans poised to control the House with a very narrow majority, Kevin McCarthy needs nearly every GOP vote. He may not get them.
Trump's growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat
LAS VEGAS — Memories of the tumultuous 2016 Republican primary hung over the Las Vegas ballroom this weekend during the first major gathering of the party's potential contenders for the 2024 nomination. No fewer than 10 White House prospects stepped onto the stage to pitch their plans to fix...
Barbara Cegavske delivers final canvass report; Nevada Supreme Court certifies election
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican who weathered attacks from her own party after Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, delivered her final election canvass report Tuesday morning before she leaves office in January. "Election administration is a team effort," Cegavske, who is term-limited, said Tuesday in her...
Play for young voters worked in midterms
Young voters delivered on President Joe Biden's hopes they would turn out in the midterms, helping to win key Senate races and fending off a Republican bid to wrest full control of Congress. Voters under 30 were decisive in Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada — which officially...
With rail strike looming, White House won't say how Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations
With a rail union strike still looming ahead of the holidays, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claim President Biden is 'directly involved' in negotiations.
Republicans ride ESG backlash to state financial offices
WASHINGTON — Republicans picked up state financial officer positions during the midterm elections amid a campaign against environmental, social and governance investing. Five positions — in Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada and Wisconsin — flipped from Democratic to Republican in races for state auditor, controller or treasurer. Of the 50 directly elected positions, Republicans won 29 and Democrats won 19, according to an analysis from Ballotpedia. Two races remain uncalled.
NBC News reporter ripped for ‘narcissism’ as he cites own headlines to blame shooting on conservatives
Conservatives on Twitter ripped NBC News reporter Ben Collins for lamenting that people don't seem to be heeding his warnings about right-wingers threatening LGBTQ people.
TikTok draws bipartisan fire
WASHINGTON — Two U.S. senators called TikTok a Chinese surveillance tool, issuing a bipartisan warning as the Biden administration weighs a deal that could let the video-sharing app keep operating in the U.S. “It’s not just the content you upload to TikTok but all the data on your phone,...
