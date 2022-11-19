ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

By Matt Bernardini & Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison after she was convicted on four counts of wire fraud for duping investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FtnH_0jFxAhDt00
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) and Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma speak at a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Holmes, 38, was sentenced by Judge Edward Davila on Friday to 11 years and three months in prison with another three years of supervised release, according to CNN and The New York Times .

She was also fined $400 and ordered to turn herself in to begin serving her prison sentence on April 27, 2023.

"I loved Theranos. It was my life's work," Holmes said before her sentencing. "The people I tried to get involved with Theranos were the people I loved and respected the most. I am devastated by my failings."

Holmes had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. Her lawyers requested she receive 18 months of house arrest, while prosecutors asked for 15 years of imprisonment. The probation officer in the case recommended a sentence of nine years.

Theranos was founded in 2003 and eventually grew to a peak valuation of $10 billion on the claims that its technology could accurately run many tests on a single drop of blood.

Theranos dissolved in September 2018, shortly after Holmes was indicted, along with former Theranos President and Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani.

Prosecutors said Holmes made false and misleading statements to investors about developing a device that could run a full range of blood tests with only a finger-prick sample.

Holmes' attorneys argued she never had any intention of defrauding investors in the high-profile startup.

In January, 12 jurors found Holmes guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was acquitted on four other counts, while a mistrial was declared on three additional counts of wire fraud.

Holmes's request for a new trial was denied earlier this month when U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said Holmes did not show any misconduct by the government.

Her story was the subject of a 2019 HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley . A Hulu dramatization of the case, The Dropout, stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her

Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”
Daily Mail

Pregnant Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes now wants judge to quiz mental state of witness who visited her home over summer after he said blowing whistle on led to 'breakdown and hospitalization'

Elizabeth Holmes, founder of disgraced blood-testing startup Theranos, has asked a court to examine the mental wellbeing of a whistle-blower that gave evidence against her. Holmes, 38, and her legal team are trying to suggest that former Theranos lab director Dr. Adam Rosendorff, who made a visit to her home after she was found guilty of defrauding investors, is regretful over previous trial testimony.
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
RadarOnline

Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle

Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum...
NASHVILLE, TN
CNBC

Judge denies disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' motion for new trial

A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for a new trial Monday, according to a court filing. Jurors convicted Holmes of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors. A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for...
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
NBC News

Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
SEATTLE, WA
StyleCaster

Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Once Made Her a Billionaire—Here’s How Much She Makes Now

Ever since Theranos shuttered its operations, people have wondered what happened to Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth. The former CEO and founder of the now-defunct Silicon Valley health technology company was once the world’s youngest self-made billionaire women. But now, Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth looks awfully different. Holmes was born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Her mom, Noel, was a Congressional committee staffer, whereas her dad, Christian, was a vice president at the energy giant Enron before moving onto government positions at agencies like USAID. When she was a child, Holmes and her family moved from Washington, D.C. to Houston,...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Nervous’ & ‘Emotional’ Ahead Of Possible 10 To 22-Year Prison Sentences (Exclusive)

It is only a matter of days until Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd & Julie Chrisley face their sentencing on Nov. 21, and “nervous” emotions are plaguing them both, a family member told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Todd and Julie are extremely emotional and nervous right now because they do not know what their fate is going to be,” the insider began. “The entire family is on edge, and they are praying that, since Nanny Faye is suffering from bladder cancer and they have Chloe and Grayson to take care of, their sentence will not be harsh.”
The Independent

Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency as she faces up to 20 years for Theranos crimes

SAN JOSE -- Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.In an 82-page document filed late Thursday, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a "caricature to be mocked and vilified."If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she...
SAN JOSE, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy