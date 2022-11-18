Read full article on original website
How power stocks are performing on ASX
Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and is also ranked sixth in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, as per Geoscience Australia. With rising global concerns regarding power crisis, Australia is slowly transitioning towards clean energy. Australia is rich in energy resources. As per Geoscience Australia,...
Arcadia (ASX:AM7) confirms lithium at Madube Pan with thicker clay units, shares soar
Arcadia has received assay results for the first hole at Madube Pan, with lithium grades similar to that of the holes drilled at Eden Pan. The company expects the current JORC Mineral Resource defined over Eden Lithium Pan, which is of 286,909t Li2CO3 (LCE), to increase from Madube drilling. The...
Why Narryer Metals’ (ASX:NYM) shares are skyrocketing today
The share price of Narryer Metals has gained around 50% on the ASX today. The company has announced high-grade Rare Earth Elements and scandium results from the drilling at Rocky Gully Project. Recently, Narryer Metals managed to access pulps from six Herron Resources RC drill holes at the Ivar Prospect.
Why are Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading in green today?
Core Lithium shares were trading at AU$1.41 per share, up 0.36% on ASX today (21 November) at 4.34 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.54% down at 17,006.60 points at the same time. Shares of lithium company Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green...
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
Why this precious and base mineral explorer is surging 14.41% today? | Kalkine Media
Peako (ASX: PKO) announces the completion of the company’s phase 2 drilling campaign at its Eastman PGE Project, rounding out its fieldwork activities for 2022. Southern Cross Gold (ASX: SXG) announces that it has secured firm commitments for a placement of shares to institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $16 million. Fiji Kava (ASX: FIJ) has confirmed the nationwide listing of their dietary shots range across Vitamin Shoppe nationally in the USA, in April 2023. Watch this show for more details.
Why are PolyNovo’s (ASX:PNV) shares under trading halt today?
PolyNovo launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement of AU$30 million. Today, PolyNovo’s securities are kept under trading hold until the commencement of normal trading on 24 November 2022. Today, the medical device maker, PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) has launched an equity raise through a non-underwritten institutional placement...
How have BHP’s (ASX:BHP) shares performed lately?
Shares of BHP were trading 1.377% higher today (24 November). BHP revised the proposal terms to acquire OZL as the board rejected the original. The company has offered a cash consideration of AU$28.25 per OZL share. Shares of Australian commodities producer BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) were spotted trading in the...
How are Bravura (ASX:BVS) shares reacting to AGM 2022 update?
Bravura returned to revenue growth in the financial year 2022. Bravura share price has dropped by circa 31% in the past one month. Shares of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) registered a fall of 3.03% (at 10:56 AM AEDT) on Tuesday (22 November 2022), while the ASX 200 Information Technology index (INDEXASX:XIJ) was up 0.60% to 1455.30 points.
Raiden (ASX:RDN) continues to welcome high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE drill intercepts from Mt Sholl
Raiden Resources’ shares gained over 6% in the early hours of 23 November post a new update on the recently completed Mt Sholl drilling program. Latest assays have delivered high-grade zones of nickel-copper-PGE sulphide mineralisation, including notable high-grade intercepts. The company highlights that the mineralisation and assays continue to...
Mitre Mining’s (ASX:MMC) shares surge over 35% today; here’s why
Mitre Mining is acquiring the East Pilbara Lithium and Mount Alexander Lithium Projects. The company also announced that Ray Shorrocks will be joining Mitre Mining board. Mitre Mining has also declared placement of around AU$1.2 million to support the exploration of acquired projects. The share price of materials firm Mitre...
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
How have Novonix’s (ASX:NVX) shares performed in a year?
Shares of Novonix were trading in the green today (23 November), up 0.429% as of 11:02 AM AEDT. Novonix launched a new pilot production facility for cathode materials this year. The battery producer is in negotiations with the US DOE for US$150-million grant funding. In today’s morning trading session, shares...
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
Here's why Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) shares close in green today?
Galileo informed today (23 November) that drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel find has returned rhodium samples. On the back of the news, the company's shares closed at AU$1.10 each, up 5.26% today. This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.03% up at 17,379.50 points. Shares of ASX-listed Galileo Mining...
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
BRIEF-Acceleware Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial And Operating Results
* ACCELEWARE LTD. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Kalkine : How is the Toronto market riding the global wave to notch a 3 month high? | Kalkine Media
Toronto market rides the global wave to notch a 3-month high. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 242.88 points, or 1.2%, at 20,220.01, its highest closing level since Aug'18.
Why are Calix (ASX:CXL) shares on trading halt?
Calix shares are on trading halt today as the company wants to assess a statement by CEMEX. CEMEX’ statement mentioned about an agreement with Calix’s subsidiary company, Leilac. Environmental technology company Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) has requested a trading halt on Tuesday (22 November 2022) as it wants to...
Investors flock to short crypto funds | Kalkine Media
As the crypto sector's market cap has significantly dropped to under $1 trillion many investors want to know if the fall of FTX will continue to create a contagion in the sector or if it's contained. Please watch this report to find out more.
