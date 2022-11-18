ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating Monday night shooting on Mansion Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent once man to the hospital with a bullet wound to the abdomen. The Mansion Street incident occurred at approximately 9: 45 p.m. Police, fire, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of the Mansion Street Apartments...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about

NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man charged with resisting arrest, harassment

SAUGERTIES – A 23-year-old Town of Saugerties man was arrested on Saturday after he became engaged in a confrontation with Saugerties police officers. As a result, he was charged with resisting arrest, exposure of a person and harassment following the incident on Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 40-year-old Poughkeepsie man is the latest victim of gun violence in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police were called to the area of 364 Mansion Street around 9:42 p.m. Monday where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. Mobile Life Support...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI task force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – At least three subjects were taken into custody after a multi-agency police raid took place on Tuesday morning. Federal, state, county, and local authorities raided a two-family house at 3 Hoffman Avenue in Poughkeepsie just after 7 a.m. on November 22, 2022. Members of the FBI Hudson...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four arrested in Greene County home invasion, two other suspects sought

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Four people have been arrested and two others are being sought in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in the Town of Greenville minutes before 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports several armed people entered the home, assaulted...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
News 12

Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident

Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case

Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
MOUNT KISCO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy