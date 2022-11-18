Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
Related
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating Monday night shooting on Mansion Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent once man to the hospital with a bullet wound to the abdomen. The Mansion Street incident occurred at approximately 9: 45 p.m. Police, fire, and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of the Mansion Street Apartments...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about
NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with resisting arrest, harassment
SAUGERTIES – A 23-year-old Town of Saugerties man was arrested on Saturday after he became engaged in a confrontation with Saugerties police officers. As a result, he was charged with resisting arrest, exposure of a person and harassment following the incident on Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties.
Ulster man accused of slashing, threatening person with knife
Jona Knox was involved in a fight at Love Bites Cafe Sunday in the Village of Saugerties, according to authorities.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man shot in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 40-year-old Poughkeepsie man is the latest victim of gun violence in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police were called to the area of 364 Mansion Street around 9:42 p.m. Monday where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. Mobile Life Support...
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI task force raids Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – At least three subjects were taken into custody after a multi-agency police raid took place on Tuesday morning. Federal, state, county, and local authorities raided a two-family house at 3 Hoffman Avenue in Poughkeepsie just after 7 a.m. on November 22, 2022. Members of the FBI Hudson...
Drunk man exposes himself, fights with officers: police
Police say the intoxicated man exposed himself, urinated on the street and fought with officers.
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
News 12
Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father
An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four arrested in Greene County home invasion, two other suspects sought
TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Four people have been arrested and two others are being sought in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in the Town of Greenville minutes before 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports several armed people entered the home, assaulted...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
Two suspects wanted following home invasion: police
Four suspects have been arrested following a home invasion in Greenville. Police continue to search for two suspects who they consider armed and dangerous.
Ulster County's Sheriff's Office: Car crashes into Wallkill Schools administration building
According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
News 12
Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident
Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
theexaminernews.com
Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case
Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
Comments / 0