ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says

A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
DINUBA, CA
thesungazette.com

One dead after two car collision

TULARE COUNTY – An individual driving a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Road 156 and Avenue 264, but was unsuccessful and collided on the driver’s side of the Camry. On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspected killer of expecting mother appears in Merced County Court, family demands justice

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez, a soon-to-be mother, and her unborn baby, appeared in front of a Merced County Courthouse judge on Monday morning. A rally, organized by her family and friends took place right outside the court’s main entrance.They held signs in silence, demanding […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy