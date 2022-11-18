Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suspect accused of abducting 3-month-old child arrested in Merced County, CHP says
A man accused of abducting his child from Calaveras County has been located and arrested in Merced County, according to authorities. At 12:27 p.m. Sunday the Merced County Communications Center sent out a “Be on the Lookout” alert for a child allegedly abducted by a parent out of Calaveras County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Dinuba woman killed by hit-and-run driver after leaving gathering, search for suspect ongoing
A woman leaving a gathering in the South Valley was hit and killed by a driver who then took off.
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
KMJ
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
thesungazette.com
One dead after two car collision
TULARE COUNTY – An individual driving a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Road 156 and Avenue 264, but was unsuccessful and collided on the driver’s side of the Camry. On Nov. 15, at approximately 2:58 p.m., the Fresno...
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sanger, police say
A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Sanger Monday night.
Charges filed against suspect in death of 9-month-old Merced baby
Charges have officially been filed against the suspect in the death of a nine-month-old baby in Merced.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
GV Wire
Fresno Man Who Died After Collision Ripped His Car In Half Is Identified
A man who died after driving his car into a concrete canal abutment on East Ashlan Avenue on Thursday night has been identified as Juan Luis Guevara, 36, of Fresno by the county coroner. Guevara’s car, an Accura TL, was torn in half by the collision, which was reported to...
Fire destroys home in rural Fresno County, investigation underway
Fresno County Fire received a call after 6 p.m. Sunday for a residential fire just north of Orange Cove.
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
GV Wire
Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester
Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
Madera juvenile booked under suspicion of drug sales, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera juvenile was booked under suspicion of selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm among other things, according to the Madera Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car speeding through Gateway Drive and Clevland Avenue on Friday night. Upon investigation, police say they […]
23-year-old Merced man arrested after trying to hit an officer with his car
Investigators say Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic lanes and tried to hit the officer who was standing outside of his patrol vehicle.
Suspected killer of expecting mother appears in Merced County Court, family demands justice
MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez, a soon-to-be mother, and her unborn baby, appeared in front of a Merced County Courthouse judge on Monday morning. A rally, organized by her family and friends took place right outside the court’s main entrance.They held signs in silence, demanding […]
Four people displaced after chimney fire spreads to attic in Fresno County
Four people were displaced in Fresno County after a chimney fire spread to a home's attic Sunday morning.
Clean slate possible for Fresno County correctional officer who attacked inmate
A Fresno County correctional officer charged with assaulting an inmate may get to walk away from the case with his record clean again.
Teen accidentally shot in the back by friend in Hanford, police say
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police found him with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
