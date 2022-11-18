Read full article on original website
Germany to wind down Mali military mission by mid-2024
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it plans to wind down the country’s participation in a U.N. military mission in Mali by the middle of 2024. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman said Tuesday that the government will propose to parliament granting a final one-year extension to the mission in Mali in May. He said the idea is to take account of elections in Mali that are expected in February 2024. German military missions overseas require a mandate from parliament, which is typically granted on an annual basis. The German decision follows repeated tensions between Mali’s leadership and the international community. Britain said last week that it would withdraw its troops, but didn’t give a timeline.
Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 in an astonishing Group C match. Many had expected the South American team, ranked third in the world, unbeaten for three years and among the favorites to win the tournament, to sweep aside its opponent, ranked 48 places below it in the world rankings.
South Africa’s top court orders Hani’s killer to be paroled
JOHNANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s highest Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani’s assassination threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. Walus, a Polish citizen, has been serving a life sentence and his bids for parole had been rejected by various justice ministers. The Constitutional Court described the minister’s decision to reject his parole application as irrational and ordered that he be freed in the next 10 days. The decision has outraged South Africa’s Communist Party.
Japan panel: Sweeping defense buildup, more cost unavoidable
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese government-commissioned panel says in a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that drastic defense buildup including the use of preemptive strike is “indispensable” to counter growing threats in the region. It called for the public’s understanding to bear the financial burden for the defense of the country. The recommendations in the report, compiled by 10 independent experts and submitted to Kishida on Tuesday, said Japan needs to strengthen its economy to pay for military spending, while reinforcing the arms industry and research and development of dual-use cutting edge technology. Kishida earlier this year pledged to drastically reinforce Japan’s military capability and spending in the face of threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is outlawed in his home country. The Court of Justice said Tuesday that the man should not be sent back home even though the Netherlands rejected his asylum requests. It said the lack of proper treatment would expose him to such pain “that it would be contrary to human dignity.”
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup are in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina. The victory on Tuesday set off jubilant scenes around the Arab world. It was one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history. Fans flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving green and white Saudi flags. Then they entered a nearby subway station chanting, singing and even hugging Argentina fans. Many were simply incredulous after the 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina which won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986. And Argentina is one of the favorites this time. Or it was until Tuesday. Argentina also won the South American championship last year.
Colombian government, guerrilla group resume peace talks
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Colombian government and the South American country’s largest remaining guerrilla group have resumed peace negotiations, breaking a roughly four-year hiatus during which the rebels have expanded the territory where they operate. Neighboring Venezuela on Monday hosted representatives of the National Liberation Army and the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The discussions in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas come more than a month after the rebels and Petro’s government announced the resumption of negotiations. The National Liberation Army was founded in the 1960s by students, union leaders and priests who were inspired by Cuba’s revolution. The group is believed to have about 4,000 fighters in Colombia.
Australia ratifies free trade deals with India and Britain
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament has passed bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain, leaving those partner nations to bring the deals into force. Australia needs to diversify its exports from the troubled Chinese market, and Britain has had to forge new bilateral trade relations since it left the European Union. The bills easily passed the House of Representatives on Monday and the Senate made them law on Tuesday. The deals need to be ratified by the respective British and Indian parliaments before they take effect. Neither nation has yet done that. The deals would come into force 30 days after countries have advised each other in writing that the supporting legislation has been passed by their parliaments.
Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives. She announced 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked, while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate.
Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations
HAVANA (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians amid intensifying turmoil in Haiti due to a gang blockade of fuel supplies and a cholera outbreak. They have defended their actions as being crucial to national security. Authorities say they deported 43,900 migrants, largely Haitians, between July and October. Between September and October alone, deportation figures shot up by about 50%.
German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies
BERLIN (AP) — Consumers and businesses in Germany will receive subsidies to soften the blow of higher gas and electricity prices starting in January, two months earlier than originally planned. Officials made the announcement Tuesday as part of an larger pot of almost 300 billion euros in subsidies that the German government is cooking up to address the energy crisis resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Economy Ministry says bringing the measure forward by two months would cost the public purse about 4.5 billion euros more. Critics had warned that starting the subsidy in March could have caused undue hardship for many over the winter months. Consumers and small businesses won’t have to pay their December gas and heating bill.
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia’s shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia’s main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city of...
Nigeria drills for oil in new field as theft erodes earnings
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has begun drilling oil and natural gas in the country’s northern region, anticipating a boost to the nation’s finances even as the new energy supplies face the threat from theft and extremist activity. President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the drilling within Kolmani oil field on Tuesday. Buhari said he’s “pleased” with the discovery, adding that the project has attracted a $3 billion investment. Crude oil has been critical in expanding infrastructure in the West African nation, accounting for 41% of the total federal government revenue in 2021. Nigeria’s state petroleum minister says the start of the drilling “marks yet another significant milestone in our collective quest as a nation to ensure energy security and access” for Nigeria’s citizens.
Greece: Boat with hundreds of migrants safely towed to port
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with hundreds of migrants that lost steering and had been drifting in the Mediterranean south of the Greek island of Crete has been successfully towed to port. The coast guard launched a major rescue operation after receiving a distress call overnight, which said the vessel was drifting in rough seas off southeastern Crete. Greece’s migration minister said there were approximately 400 people on the vessel, down from his initial estimate of 500. He said it was unclear where the vessel had sailed from. In a letter later Tuesday to the European Commission, Mitarachi requested that the migrants be relocated to other European Union nations in solidarity with Greece.
Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat is in Qatar to hold talks as regional tensions remain high. Iran’s nuclear program has rapidly advanced in the past months and nationwide protests are shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the United States’ trusted interlocutors with Iran. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.
What fans can’t do in Qatar
After years of anticipation — and controversy — since Qatar was awarded the World Cup, the tournament finally got underway on Sunday in Doha. Even before a ball was kicked, some sore spots arose. Despite years of planning, just two days before the tournament kicked off, Qatar announced a ban of alcoholic beer at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup in a surprise volte-face.
Can the USMNT’s golden generation shine on the world stage?
When the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) walks onto the pitch in Qatar on Monday, it will be appearing at a men’s World Cup for the first time since 2014. In the eight-and-a-half years since then, soccer has overtaken ice hockey to become the country’s fourth most watched sport with 13% of respondents marking it their favorite sport, according to a survey conducted by Statista in 2022, increasing from 4% in 2013, according to a Gallup poll.
