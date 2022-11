River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.

