Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Puppy dropped off Sault Ste. Marie bridge, two suspects located by police

By Ryan Herbst
 4 days ago

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have located two people accused of dropping a puppy off a bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the puppy was dropped off the edge of the Spruce Street Bridge.

Surveillance video in that area was posted on the department's Facebook page. It shows two people walking down the street just before 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 16. One of them is seen picking up the puppy and crossing the street. The other person follows them and watches the incident unfold, occasional looking up and down the street.

The person with the puppy then appears to drop the puppy over a concrete barrier. Both people then cross the street and walk away.

The puppy was rescued by officers.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature was 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

The bridge crosses a tributary of the St. Mary's River, about a half mile from downtown Sault Ste, Marie. Images on Google Maps show the drop is not very far, and there is an embankment near the area where it appears the puppy was dropped. It's unclear if the puppy was dropped in the water or on the embankment.

Police are thanking the public with helping them find the people suspected of dropping the puppy off the bridge.

