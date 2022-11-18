Read full article on original website
Daily Dividend Report: EXR,ADI,HRL,AGI,VVV
Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
After-Hours Earnings Report for November 22, 2022 : ADSK, HPQ, JWN, PAGS, GES, VNET, BBAR
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 57.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 50.00 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Walt Disney
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, CQQQ
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lundin Gold, up about 16.1% and shares of Goldmining, up about 15.6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is...
Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Expanding Clientele Aids Top Line
Zoom’s ZM third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.38% but decreased 3.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.10 billion increased 5% year over year (7% in constant currency) and beat the consensus mark by 0.41%. Quarter Details. Revenues from Enterprise...
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: The J.M. Smucker
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights The J.M. Smucker Co. SJM. America's PB&J Obsession: Profit with This Recession-Proof Staple. Most of us grew up eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They were likely one of the first meals we could make...
Abercrombie & Fitch Chairperson Terry Burman To Step Down; Stock Soar In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, said on Tuesday that its Board Chairperson Terry Burman will step down, with effect from January 28, 2023. Nigel Travis, current Director and Chair of the Nominating and Board Governance Committee of the Board, will assume...
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PRDO recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Consumer Sector Update for 11/22/2022: ANF, BBY, BURL, XLY, XLP
Consumer stocks were moving higher premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.9% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.5%. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts...
Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Should You Hold Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock for Now?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT is well poised to grow on the back of digital efforts, global expansions and higher travel and entertainment-related spending. Its growing transaction volumes also bode well. However, rising operating costs can reduce its margin. Euronet Worldwide — with a market cap of $4.5 billion — is...
Earnings Preview: Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
The market expects Intuit (INTU) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $104 in the previous session. Steel Dynamics has gained 66% since the start of the year compared to the -4.2% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 2.4% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Conagra Brands, Medpace Holdings, BP, Avis Budget Group and Liberty Energy
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, BP Plc BP, Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR and Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT. 5 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges. While recent inflation...
Should Value Investors Buy Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Immunocore Holdings, Old Second Bancorp, EDAP TMS, Barrett Business Services and MainStreet Bancshares
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Old Second Bancorp Inc. OSBC, EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP, Barrett Business Services Inc. BBSI and MainStreet Bancshares Inc. MNSB. 5 Stocks with Recent Price Gains to Maximize Your Returns. Wall...
