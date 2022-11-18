ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Tonight's Forecast: Steady lake effect snow, windy, and cold

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Steady winds and colder temperatures keep the lake effect snow machine running this weekend! Bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast this weekend with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. Our forecast models are indicating that winds will be predominately westerly, which will drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and even further east through the remainder of the weekend. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. An additional 7" to 10" of snow accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning for those counties, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated higher amounts are possible, especially along the U.S. 131 corridor between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for Oceana, Muskegon, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties, where an additional 5" to 8" will be possible by Sunday morning. We slowly turn off this lake effect snow machine on Sunday as dry conditions return! Warmer temperatures are in the forecast next week, in addition to slightly warmer temperatures. Many spots could jump back to the lower 40s before Thanksgiving! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT : Lake effect snow showers, cold, and breezy. Overnight low temperatures in the 20s.

SATURDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lake effect snow likely. The heaviest will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and the coldest day of the weekend. Lake effect snow will gradually diminish through the day as drier air filters in. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY : Mostly to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Snow Showers End This Sunday – Warnings/Advisories Have Expired

Snow showers have diminished and will totally end later this Sunday. There are drifts are as high as 2-3 feet in a few places. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The pic. above is +14″ of snow on the ground in Middleville – from Kaylie Sayer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
