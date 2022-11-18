Tonight's Forecast: Steady lake effect snow, windy, and cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Steady winds and colder temperatures keep the lake effect snow machine running this weekend! Bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast this weekend with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. Our forecast models are indicating that winds will be predominately westerly, which will drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and even further east through the remainder of the weekend. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. An additional 7" to 10" of snow accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning for those counties, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Isolated higher amounts are possible, especially along the U.S. 131 corridor between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for Oceana, Muskegon, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties, where an additional 5" to 8" will be possible by Sunday morning. We slowly turn off this lake effect snow machine on Sunday as dry conditions return! Warmer temperatures are in the forecast next week, in addition to slightly warmer temperatures. Many spots could jump back to the lower 40s before Thanksgiving! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT : Lake effect snow showers, cold, and breezy. Overnight low temperatures in the 20s.

SATURDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lake effect snow likely. The heaviest will be along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and the coldest day of the weekend. Lake effect snow will gradually diminish through the day as drier air filters in. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY : Mostly to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube